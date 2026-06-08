Delhi Police Busts AI-Powered Blackmail Ring Targeting Women

Delhi Police have apprehended a 30-year-old man for allegedly employing AI-generated morphed images to blackmail and extort money from young women through social media, highlighting the growing threat of advanced cybercrime.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Sourav for using AI-generated morphed images to blackmail young women.

The accused posed as a job provider on social media to gain trust and obtain video call screenshots.

AI tools were used to manipulate these screenshots into obscene images for extortion.

A 19-year-old victim reported being blackmailed for money, leading to the police investigation.

Technical evidence and digital forensics led to Sourav's arrest in Bhalaswa Dairy.

Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly using AI-generated morphed images to blackmail young women and extort money through social media platforms, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sourav, a resident of Bhalaswa Dairy in north Delhi, was apprehended on June 4. He was previously involved in two cases related to extortion, sexual harassment and stalking.

How The Blackmail Scheme Operated

Police said he would target young women on social media by posing as a job provider. After gaining their trust and obtaining their resumes, he allegedly persuaded them to participate in video verification calls. Screenshots from these calls were then manipulated using AI-based tools to create obscene images, which were used to threaten victims and extort money.

The case came to light after a 19-year-old woman from Malkaganj lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), alleging that she had been blackmailed by an unknown person using manipulated photographs.

Victim's Ordeal And Police Action

According to police, the complainant received a message from the accused containing a morphed image of her. He allegedly instructed her to communicate through a social media account operating under the name "Lakshay Garg" and demanded Rs 30,000 in exchange for deleting the image. Under pressure and fearing the circulation of the manipulated photograph, the victim's family transferred the amount through a QR-code-based payment, police said.

Several months later, in February this year, the accused allegedly contacted the woman again and demanded more money. Following negotiations, the victim transferred Rs 10,000 through a cyber cafe. Police said the accused continued to demand additional payments and also pressured her to share contact details of other young women. When she refused, he allegedly continued issuing threats, prompting her to approach the police.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation was launched. Police collected technical and digital evidence, including subscriber details, records, IP logs and information obtained from social media platforms. During the investigation, police traced the account used in the crime to a mail account allegedly operated by the accused. Technical analysis subsequently led investigators to Sourav, who was arrested from the Bhalaswa Dairy area.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he worked for a private finance company and engaged in cyber extortion to earn money illegally. Police recovered a mobile phone, a SIM card and a Wi-Fi router allegedly used in the commission of the offence.