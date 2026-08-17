Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Ineligibility Leads To Fund Recovery

Explore the stringent new guidelines for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, detailing how ineligible beneficiaries will face financial assistance discontinuation, fund recovery, and potential fraud charges, alongside specific criteria for eligibility and fund disbursement.

Key Points Delhi Lakshmi Yojana beneficiaries found ineligible will face discontinuation of aid, fund recovery, and potential fraud charges.

The scheme provides Rs 2,500 monthly to eligible women aged 21-60 from low-income Delhi families.

Funds are disbursed into RD/FD accounts with a lock-in period and a CBDC wallet, which has spending restrictions on certain items.

Strict eligibility criteria include being a Delhi voter, family income under Rs 2.5 lakh, and 10-year residency.

Exclusions apply to government employees, tax-payers, and families with high electricity consumption or multiple children.

Beneficiaries of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana found ineligible at any stage will have their financial assistance discontinued, may be tried for fraud, and will be made to return the disbursed money, the scheme's guidelines stipulate. The provision is part of the detailed guidelines notified by the Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department for the scheme, which came into effect from August 1. The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women aged between 21 and 60 from low-income families in the national capital.

Understanding Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Ineligibility And Recovery

According to the notification, if a beneficiary is found ineligible at any point, the government will stop the financial assistance immediately and initiate recovery of the amount already released. Legal or administrative action for fraud will be undertaken where applicable.

In case of the death of the beneficiary, the amount being disbursed into the beneficiary's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet will be stopped immediately. The money accrued in her Recurring Deposit (RD) account, including interest, will be transferred to her legal heir. If the amount remains unclaimed for two years from the date of death, it will revert to the government account, guidelines state.

Financial Structure And CBDC Wallet Restrictions

Under the scheme, by default, Rs 1,500 of the scheme money will be credited into an RD or Fixed Deposit account, with a lock-in period till July 31, 2029, and the remaining sum will go the beneficiary's bank account linked with a a CBDC wallet. Alternatively, the entire Rs 2,500 monthly assistance can be credited to an RD or FD account, also with a lock-in period till July 31, 2029, if the woman chooses so. The CBDC wallet will have spending restrictions on items and services on the government's negative list, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting.

Eligibility Criteria And Exclusions For Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

To be eligible, a woman must be the eldest eligible woman in her family and be a registered voter of Delhi. The annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. The applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years as on the date of application.

Women receiving government pensions or certain other government financial assistance, income-tax payees, GST filers, government servants and public office holders are excluded from the scheme. Women from families with more than three living children, annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units, or ownership of a four-wheeler are also ineligible.

Applications for the scheme will remain open throughout the year through the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal. The last day of every month will be treated as the cut-off date for applications received during that month, with eligible applications considered for benefits from the subsequent month, subject to approval, it added.