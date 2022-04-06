News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Jal Board cancels 2-hr Ramzan break order

Delhi Jal Board cancels 2-hr Ramzan break order

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 06, 2022 14:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday withdrew the order with immediate effect which granted a two-hour break every day to all Muslim employees during Ramzan.

A circular on Tuesday read, "A Circular was issued on April 4, 2022, for short leave (Approximately two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect."

On Monday, the DJB said it has decided to allow short leave (of approximately two hours a day) to the Muslim employees "during Ramzan that is, April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer."

 

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

This annual observance of Ramzan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Why The World Is Worried About India
Why The World Is Worried About India
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Radiant Rhea Takes Us To The '70s
Radiant Rhea Takes Us To The '70s
Long-pending four labour codes may go live by June-end
Long-pending four labour codes may go live by June-end
SEE: Bumrah's Dramatic Decade With MI
SEE: Bumrah's Dramatic Decade With MI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Muslims and the reality of a transformed India

Muslims and the reality of a transformed India

'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'

'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances