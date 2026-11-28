A husband-wife duo has been arrested in northwest Delhi for the alleged murder of a 44-year-old woman, with initial investigations pointing to a property dispute as the motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A husband-wife duo was arrested on Saturday for the alleged murder of a 44-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Begumpur.

The accused have been identified as Amit (36), a driver, and Suman (36), a Haryanvi artist.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder was a result of previous disagreements and property-related disputes between the accused and the victim.

A husband-wife duo was arrested for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old woman over a property dispute in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area, an officer said on Saturday.

Amit (36), a driver by profession, and his wife Suman (36), a Haryanvi artist, were arrested following technical surveillance and human intelligence, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that previous disagreements and property-related disputes between the accused and the woman led to strained relations.

Further investigation is underway.