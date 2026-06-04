Delhi Hotel Fire: Relatives grieve, say 'entire family destroyed in hours'

A grieving family recounts the devastating loss of eight members in the recent Delhi hotel fire, alleging severe safety lapses that turned the building into a death trap, questioning how such a tragedy could occur.

IMAGE: Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets an injured foreign national in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: @KVSinghMPGonda X/ANI Photo

Key Points Mahender Garg lost eight family members, including his cousin Vivek Agarwal, in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, saying 'My entire family has been destroyed.'

Vivek Agarwal made a frantic call to Garg just 10 minutes before the situation worsened, stating he was trapped in the basement and urgently needed the fire brigade.

The family had booked rooms at the Flourish Stay B&B due to its proximity to the hospital where Vivek's ailing father was undergoing treatment.

Relatives alleged serious fire safety lapses, including only one exit point, a single staircase, sealed glass coverings, and iron grills on windows, which they believe trapped the guests within the hotel.

The fire resulted in 21 fatalities, including many foreign nationals, and is considered one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital recently.

"My entire family has been destroyed. We never imagined something like this could happen to us," said Mahender Garg, who has lost his cousin and seven other members of his family in the devastating hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

21 people, including many foreign nationals were killed. Several others were injured in the blaze that ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning.

Among the deceased were 48-year-old Vivek Agarwal, his wife Tarjini, their two daughters, his mother and three other relatives. Standing outside a hospital mortuary on June 4, Garg recalls the last conversation he had with his cousin, chartered accountant Vivek Agarwal, barely 10 minutes before the fire turned fatal.

A Frantic Last Call

"He called me about 10 minutes before the incident got worse. He was frantically saying, 'I am trapped in the basement. Please send the fire brigade quickly and get me out of here'," Garg said in a trembling voice.

"All eight are gone. My entire family has been destroyed. They came here hoping that my cousin's father would recover from his illness. Instead, we are taking back the bodies of our loved ones," he said.

Relatives say the family booked rooms at the hotel because of its proximity to the hospital where Vivek's ailing father, Radhe Shyam Agarwal, was undergoing treatment.

As post-mortem formalities were being conducted throughout the day, the bodies of the deceased family members were handed over to relatives and taken to their residence in Gurugram, where the last rites are expected to be performed in the evening.

Questions Over Hotel Safety

"There are no words to describe this loss. In a few hours, everything changed," a grieving family member said. Standing outside the mortuary, relatives questioned the safety arrangements at the hotel, alleging that the building's design left guests with little chance of escaping.

"The hotel is located in a highly congested area. Going in and out is a hassle. There was only one exit point and a single staircase. Everything was covered with glass, and even the windows had iron grills," Garg alleged.

Prem Bansal, Tarjini Agarwal's father, said five members of his family and three other relatives were caught in the fire. "Out of the eight people involved, five died from my side of the family," he said.

The Scale of the Tragedy

The tragedy has left surviving relatives struggling to comprehend the scale of the loss. "My sister, my brother-in-law and my two nieces are gone. One of the girls had come from Bengaluru just two days ago. She was studying there in college and had come to see her grandfather," Tarjini's relative said.

Officials said the fire broke out at the hotel on Wednesday morning and spread rapidly through the narrow multi-storey building.

Initial findings indicated serious fire-safety lapses, while residents alleged that sealed windows, a single staircase and restricted exits turned the building into a death trap.

At least 58 people were rescued from the hotel, but 21 succumbed to burns and suffocation, making it one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital in the recent years.