Delhi hotel fire: Police reconstruct sequence of events, question staff

Delhi Police have arrested the owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel after a devastating fire killed 21 people, as investigations reveal serious alleged violations of building norms and critical fire safety lapses.

IMAGE: A police officer walks in between security tapes at the spot after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police are investigating a hotel fire in Malviya Nagar that resulted in 21 deaths.

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide and negligence.

Investigators are probing alleged violations including operating more rooms than permitted, illegal construction, and lack of a fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

Concerns are being raised about sealed windows, a single entry-exit point, and a sensor-operated door hindering evacuation.

Many victims were foreign nationals, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Delhi Police on Thursday scoured a fire-ravaged hotel building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the deadly blaze and questioned locals and hotel staff.

The area around the hotel building remained cordoned off as teams from the Delhi Police, crime branch and forensic experts collected evidence into the blaze that left 21 people dead on Wednesday morning.

Investigation Into Hotel Fire Tragedy

Investigators are looking at all aspects, including alleged violations of building norms, fire safety lapses, illegal construction and the circumstances that may have contributed to the high death toll, officials said.

"Local residents, shopkeepers, hotel staff and other witnesses are also being questioned as part of the investigation," a police officer said.

The police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and registered a case under charges including culpable homicide.

Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (penalise negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 BNS (negligence conduct with respect of fire).

Alleged Violations And Safety Lapses

According to investigators, the establishment had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement. Officials are also verifying reports that additional floors were constructed without the required approvals.

The building allegedly lacked a fire no-objection certificate (NOC), which officials said was mandatory if the structure exceeded the prescribed height limit.

Investigators are also examining allegations that sealed windows, a single entry-exit point and a sensor-operated main door hampered evacuation efforts.

The blaze erupted on Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay B&B, leaving 21 people dead and dozens injured.

Many of the victims were foreign nationals staying at the hotel while attending to relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.