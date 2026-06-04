Delhi hotel fire: 'Jumping from window saved me'

A tragic hotel fire in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar has claimed 21 lives, including an Iraqi national, prompting a police investigation into fire safety compliance and the arrest of the hotel owner.

IMAGE: Charred remains of the Hotel Flourish Stays following the fire accident that took place on 3rd June, claiming 21 lives as per reports, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points An Iraqi national, Ali Amer Mosa, died in a South Delhi hotel fire that claimed 21 lives, including 12 foreigners.

Relatives reported that thick smoke prevented escape via stairs, forcing some occupants to use windows.

The victim's brother-in-law, Habib Abid, survived by climbing out a window and is now completing formalities for Ali's body.

Police have sealed the hotel for investigation, focusing on fire safety compliance and evacuation arrangements.

The hotel owner has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to determine the cause and sequence of events.

A 29-year-old Iraqi national who had come to India with his family for a relative's medical treatment, died in the hotel fire in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, with relatives saying he was unable to escape using the stairs due to the thick smoke all around.

Ali Amer Mosa was among three from his family staying at the bed and breakfast where a massive fire broke out in the early hours, killing 21 people and injuring dozens of people.

Twelve of the deceased were foreigners whose relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.

His Brother-in-Law, Habib Abid, in his 50s, said the family had been staying in the building for about a week while his son, Haider, around 18 or 19 years of age, was undergoing treatment for a brain tumour in Saket.

According to Habib, the blaze spread rapidly through the upper floors, filling corridors with dense smoke and forcing occupants to look for ways to escape from windows as visibility dropped sharply.

"I was staying on the fifth floor. I survived because I climbed out of the building through the window," Habib said.

Victim's Tragic Escape Attempt

Habib said he was sleeping when the fire broke out and had no time to understand what had just transpired in the building.

"All I could see was thick black smoke."

"Ali died because he took the stairs. He couldn't escape," he said, recalling the moments after the fire broke out.

Habib, whose son is still undergoing treatment at a hospital, said he was completing formalities to receive Ali's body from the AIIMS mortuary.

Ongoing Investigation Into Hotel Blaze

A day after the tragedy, the narrow lane leading to the hotel remained cordoned off as police and forensic teams continued inspection of the gutted structure.

Residents gathered nearby, speaking in low voices, as the smell of smoke still lingered in parts of the area.

For many in the neighbourhood, the visuals from Wednesday morning have left a lasting psychological impact.

Police said the area had been sealed for investigation and safety assessment.

They are examining fire safety compliance and evacuation arrangements in the building as part of the probe. Officials have arrested the hotel owner and are questioning others linked to its operations.

Further investigation is underway to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the fire.