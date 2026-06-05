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MEA Confirms 13 Foreign Nationals Died In Delhi Hotel Fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 17:58 IST

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The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that 13 foreign nationals are among the 21 victims of a devastating hotel fire in south Delhi, prompting the ministry to coordinate with embassies for assistance.

Key Points

  • The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed 13 foreign nationals died in a hotel fire in south Delhi.
  • The fire, which occurred in Delhi's Hauz Rani area, claimed a total of 21 lives and injured 20-22 foreign nationals.
  • The MEA is actively engaging with the embassies of the affected countries to provide necessary paperwork and medical assistance.
  • Victims include nationals from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Liberia, and Iraq.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said 13 foreign nationals are among those who died in a hotel fire in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, and the ministry is in touch with the embassies of their countries, extending help with paperwork and medical assistance.

MEA Assists Foreign Nationals Affected By Delhi Fire

Of the 13, four were from Nigeria, three from Kyrgyzstan, and one each from Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Liberia, and Iraq, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at his weekly media briefing. He was asked the official figures for the number of foreigners who have died in the incident.

 

Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured in a massive fire in a hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Wednesday. "As per available information, there are 13 foreign nationals, among those who have died in the Delhi fire incident," Jaiswal said.

"We are in touch with all their embassies, and we are trying to help them in the manner that they want. We are intervening with local authorities for all the paperwork that is required, as also with the hospital authorities, for any medical assistance required," Jaiswal added. He said about 20-22 foreign nationals sustained injuries in the fire incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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