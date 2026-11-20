The Delhi High Court has affirmed the life sentence for a former police head constable involved in a 2011 double murder and robbery, underscoring the severe consequences for law enforcement officers who betray public trust.

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Key Points The Delhi High Court upheld the life sentence of former police head constable Ajay Kumar Tomar in a 2011 double murder and robbery case.

Tomar fatally shot Amarjeet Singh Chadha and snatched his gold chains in September 2011, then also shot civilian Sunny who was assisting in his apprehension.

The court highlighted the aggravating circumstance of a police officer abusing his position of trust to commit heinous crimes.

Appeals for the death penalty were dismissed, with the court ruling the case did not meet the "rarest of rare" criteria for capital punishment.

The trial court had convicted Tomar on December 24, 2021, and sentenced him to life imprisonment on May 13, 2022.

The Delhi High Court has upheld the life sentence of a police head constable in a 2011 case of double murder and robbery, saying a person entrusted with the duty to protect lives of citizens instead abused his "position of trust" to commit a heinous offence.

Details Of The Heinous Crime

A bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja dismissed the appeal of Ajay Kumar Tomar, challenging the trial court orders on his conviction and sentence in the case.

In September 2011, Tomar allegedly fatally shot Amarjeet Singh Chadha on SPM Marg here and snatched his gold chains.

It was alleged that Tomar, who was wearing a Delhi Police uniform, impersonated a sub-inspector. He then also shot a civilian motorcyclist Sunny, who was helping a nearby beat constable apprehend him shortly after the incident.

Tomar was caught after he jumped from a bridge to escape and two pistols, three broken golden chains and three lockets, i.e. the robbed articles, were recovered from him.

Court's Stance On Breach Of Trust

"Undoubtedly, the offence committed by the appellant is heinous and has resulted in the loss of two human lives. The appellant was a police officer, entrusted by the State with the duty of protecting the lives and property of citizens and upholding the rule of law," said the court in the judgement dated November 17.

"The abuse of such position of trust constitutes a significant aggravating circumstance when viewed against the fact that he himself became the perpetrator of two murders; one committed in furtherance of his greed and the other of an innocent civilian, namely, Sunny, during the course of his escape," the court added.

Death Penalty Appeal Dismissed

The court, however, held that even such aggravating circumstances were not enough for a sentence of death penalty, as it dismissed appeals by the State as well as the son of the deceased for enhancement of sentence.

It concluded that the record did not reveal "such exceptional brutality, extraordinary depravity or circumstances" that demonstrated that the convict's case was beyond the possibility of reform or rehabilitation and fell in the "rarest of rare" category to justify a death penalty.

"The commission of two murders, though a grave aggravating circumstance, cannot mechanically lead to the conclusion that the death penalty must follow. Also, the appellant's status as a police officer and the breach of trust of the public, which believes the police officials to be their protectors, while undoubtedly an aggravating circumstance, cannot by itself furnish the basis for capital punishment," the court held.

Conviction And Sentencing Upheld

Upholding the trial court's decisions on conviction and sentence, the court ruled that the case against the appellant-convict had been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The court observed that the testimony of the eyewitness was trustworthy and corroborated by other evidence, including postmortem report, the scene of crime evidence, the empty cartridges found from Tomar's car, recoveries from the convict, etc.

The trial court convicted Tomar on December 24, 2021, for murder, robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and offences under the Arms Act. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on May 13, 2022.