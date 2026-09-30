Delhi HC refuses bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi high court has once again denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused under the stringent UAPA law for their alleged involvement in the "larger conspiracy" behind the devastating February 2020 Delhi riots.

IMAGE: Umar Khalid. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi high court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The court cited a Supreme Court order preventing modification of bail conditions for the accused.

Khalid and Imam are booked under the anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly masterminding the riots.

The February 2020 riots, linked to CAA/NRC protests, resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Delhi Police maintain that Khalid and Imam are the "masterminds" behind the violence.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.

Key Developments In The Delhi Riots Case

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt dismissed the third bail pleas by Khalid and Sharjeel in the case.

The bench said it cannot modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order asking the two accused to seek bail either on completion of protected witnesses' examination or expiry of one year from passing order, whichever is earlier.

Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activist Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which was investigated by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

They had moved the high court earlier this year after their bail applications were dismissed by the trial court for the third time on July 4. Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020 while Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.

The Delhi Police opposed the pleas in the high court, asserting that the two are the "masterminds" of the riots.