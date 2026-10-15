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High Court Declines Urgent Plea From Journalist Accused By Police Officer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 12:20 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Delhi High Court has declined an urgent hearing for a journalist facing charges under the SC/ST Act, stemming from a complaint by a police officer she previously accused of sexual assault, highlighting a complex legal battle.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing for a female journalist seeking protection from coercive action.
  • The case against the journalist was filed by ACP Vivek Bhagat, alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation during a protest earlier this month.
  • The journalist had previously filed a sexual assault complaint against ACP Bhagat, which is under investigation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.
  • The FIR against the journalist includes charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
  • ACP Bhagat alleged the journalist obstructed his official work and circulated accusations of sexual assault on social media platforms X and Instagram.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing to a female journalist, who sought protection from coercive action in a case filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

Earlier, the journalist had filed a sexual assault complaint against the officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat. Her complaint is being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

 

Background To The Case

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, the journalist's counsel said the case was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the aftermath of her sexual assault complaint against the police officer.

"My interim prayer is for protection (from coercive action). That is why I request for a hearing today. There is a strong apprehension," the counsel said.

"Tomorrow," responded the bench.

Allegations Against The Journalist

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the independent journalist and others on a complaint filed by ACP Bhagat, posted at Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district, who alleged casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation directed at him during the protest.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 356(2) (defamation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, Bhagat was performing law and order duty near Buta Singh roundabout near Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the woman journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Meghwal caste in public and questioning his appointment as an ACP.

The complainant alleged that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his official duties.

However, around 3 pm, the journalist allegedly accused him of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters and repeatedly confronted him, along with her colleagues, thereby obstructing his official work.

Bhagat also alleged that the journalist and some members of the Cockroach Janta Party, including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh, circulated posts and reels on social media platforms X and Instagram, accusing him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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