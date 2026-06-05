Delhi high court refuses to intervene in Cockroach Janta Party protest

The Delhi high court has declined to intervene in a petition raising law and order concerns over the Cockroach Janta Party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

IMAGE: The Delhi HC has refused to hear a petition regarding concerns arising from CJP's protest on June 5, 2026. Photograph: @Cockroachisback/X

Key Points The Delhi high court refused to urgently hear a petition concerning a protest by the 'Cockroach Janta Party'.

The protest, scheduled for June 6, aimed to demand the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over examination lapses.

The petition, filed by 'Save India Foundation', sought preventive and crowd-control measures at key locations like IGI Airport and metro stations.

It alleged the 'Cockroach Janta Party' was an "unregulated contingent" using overseas servers for "transnational institutional destabilisation."

The plea also requested relocation or strict regulation of the protest with comprehensive videography to prevent foreign instigation.

The Delhi high court on June 5 refused to hear a petition raising law and order concerns arising from digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party's call for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses.

The counsel for 'Save India Foundation' mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The bench, however, refused to list the case.

Understanding The Protest Call

Earlier this month, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi. Dipke had also urged supporters to join him at the airport on June 6. The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement, has gained traction since its formation and has been subscribed to by many public figures.

Concerns Raised In The Petition

The petitioner, in his plea, sought deployment of "immediate preventive, regulatory, and crowd-control measures" at the IGI Airport, metro stations, and highway entry points. It also sought directions to the authorities to "restrict, regulate, or relocate the scheduled gathering" to maintain public order and ensure that the vital infrastructure and emergency services, like hospitals, railway stations, the high court and the Supreme Court, function without compromising public safety.

The PIL alleged that Cockroach Janta Party has turned the youth into an "unregulated contingent" by "utilising overseas-tethered servers to execute a transnational institutional destabilisation agenda". It demanded that the June 6 mobilisation be either relocated to an alternative designated site or be strictly regulated with comprehensive videography of the proceedings to ensure that those who are "instigating" from "overseas jurisdictions", including the US and Australia, are prevented from compromising airport security and essential emergency machinery.