The Delhi High Court has overturned the internal complaints committee's report in the high-profile R K Pachauri sexual harassment case, remanding it to a local committee for a fresh review, citing procedural irregularities and the former TERI chief's status as an 'employer' under the POSH Act.

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Key Points The Delhi High Court has set aside the internal complaints committee (ICC) report dated May 19, 2015, and the Industrial Tribunal's judgment dated July 3, 2023, in the R K Pachauri sexual harassment case.

The case has been remanded to the local committee for fresh consideration, as the High Court ruled that complaints against an 'employer' like Pachauri should be handled by the local committee under the POSH Act.

The court highlighted that the local committee must consider the effect of Pachauri's demise on the proceedings and adhere to principles of natural justice, including providing witness statements and a fair opportunity for defence.

Pachauri's legal representatives challenged the ICC report and tribunal judgment after his death in February 2020, arguing procedural lapses and an incorrect forum for the complaint.

The Delhi High Court has set aside the report of the internal complaints committee in a sexual harassment case against former TERI chief R K Pachauri and remanded the case to the local committee for fresh consideration.

The high court said the local committee will independently examine the complaint, and the material available on record and the effect of Pachauri's demise on the maintainability and feasibility of any further proceedings would necessarily require consideration by the competent forum.

"The (ICC) report dated May 19, 2015, as well as the judgment dated July 3, 2023 passed by the Industrial Tribunal affirming the same, cannot be sustained and are set aside," Justice Amit Mahajan said in an order passed on November17 and uploaded on the high court's website on November 23 night.

High Court Sets Aside Previous Rulings

A former TERI employee had levelled sexual harassment allegations against Pachauri in February 2015.

An internal inquiry by the ICC found him guilty of sexual harassment in May 2015. Pachauri denied the allegations and challenged the findings before the Industrial Tribunal, which upheld the findings.

Pachauri died in February 2020 and his legal representatives approached the high court challenging both the ICC report and the Industrial Tribunal's judgment.

Jurisdiction Under POSH Act Questioned

While deciding the case, the high court held that the complaint was required to be entertained by the local committee and not the ICC constituted by TERI under Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act).

The high court noted that section 6 (1) of the POSH Act categorically provides that where a complaint of sexual harassment is against the employer himself, the same shall be made to the local committee.

Every district officer has to constitute a local committee in the district concerned to receive complaints of sexual harassment from establishments where the internal committee has not been constituted due to having less than ten workers or if the complaint is against the employer himself.

"In the present case, it is not disputed that respondent no. 5 (Pachauri) was the Director General of TERI and, thus, fell within the definition of 'Employer' under Section 2(g) of the POSH Act," it said.

Employer Status And Local Committee Role

The court said the local committee, while undertaking fresh consideration, must adhere to the principles of natural justice and the applicable procedure.

Advocate Ashish Dixit, representing Pachauri, submitted that the accused was admittedly the Director General of TERI and, as the Chief Executive officer of TERI, he was the 'employer' within the meaning of the POSH Act.

Thus, the complaint against him could have been examined by the district-level local complaints committee and not TERI's ICC, he argued.

Dixit further said that though witnesses were examined by the ICC, no statements were provided to the accused and he was also not given any opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses.

The complainant's counsel has not disputed this position, but contended that having regard to the sensitive nature of proceedings relating to sexual harassment, no absolute right of cross-examination can be claimed.

Natural Justice And Cross-Examination Rights

To this, the court said there is no quarrel with the proposition that cross-examination is not an absolute right or a pre-requisite in cases of sexual harassment; however, in the facts of the present case, where strong reliance is placed on certain statements of the witnesses or documents, the same should be supplied to the accused and a fair opportunity to defend/rebut them must be given, before arriving at any adverse findings.

The 29-year-old complainant had quit TERI alleging she was being treated in the "worst possible manner", a charge termed by TERI as "completely false and baseless".

In February 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri on alleged charges of sexual harassment under IPC sections 354, 354(a), 354(d) (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Pachauri had moved the trial court for relief following the direction of the high court, which had given him interim protection from arrest. He was granted anticipatory bail on March 23, 2015, and regular bail on July 11, 2016, by a trial court.

The police had filed a charge sheet against him before a trial court for allegedly sexually harassing and outraging the modesty of an ex-colleague.