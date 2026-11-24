The Delhi High Court has denied bail to an accused in a Rapido driver robbery case, citing a severe breach of trust and premeditation, underscoring the court's stance on crimes against service providers.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The Delhi High Court denied bail to Zunaid Ali, accused of robbing his Rapido driver, citing a breach of trust and premeditation.

In July, the accused and two others allegedly robbed the cab driver of Rs 3,000, a mobile phone, and his Maruti Dzire car at knifepoint.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav observed that the accused seemed mentally prepared to commit the crime, as indicated by the presence of a knife.

The court noted that the cab driver's vehicle, mobile phone, driving license, and the knife were recovered from the accused during investigation.

The court concluded that granting bail at this stage would prejudice the prosecution's case and be detrimental to the victim.

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of robbing his Rapido driver, observing that he breached the trust of a cab driver who was engaged to facilitate his travel.

Details Of The Robbery

In July, the accused, along with two other men, allegedly robbed the cab driver of Rs 3,000, a mobile phone, and his vehicle, a Maruti Dzire car, while pointing a knife at his neck.

The three accused had booked the cab ride through the Rapido app for travel from Ghitorni village to Lal Quila.

Court's Observations On Bail Plea

Rejecting the bail application by Zunaid Ali, Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav observed that the accused persons seemed to be mentally prepared to commit the crime, as no normal person moves around with a knife, and it was appropriate to await the framing of charges and examination of public witnesses before releasing the accused.

"Having considered the submissions made by the contesting sides, especially the fact that the act of the applicant reflects that he has breached the trust of a cab driver, who was engaged by them to facilitate their own travel. He was merely a service provider to them, but instead of availing the services, it seems that they were mentally prepared to commit this crime, inasmuch as the availability of the knife is indicative of this fact. A normal man does not go and move around with a knife," the court said in the order passed on November 19.

Noting that the cab driver's vehicle, mobile phone, driving license, and the knife were recovered from the accused persons during investigation, the court said, "Recoveries effected from the applicant and the co-accused cement the case further against the present applicant and co-accused."

The court concluded that granting bail at this stage would prejudice the prosecution's case and could be detrimental to the victim.

"The application is declined as the applicant does not deserve to be considered for bail at this stage," it held.

Prosecution's Stance And Evidence

The prosecution opposed granting bail to the accused, stating there was cogent evidence, including CCTV footage and recovery of the victim's belongings, to prove his complicity in the offence.

It was stated that a knife was used to commit the robbery on a highway between the sunset and sunrise and the accused did not deserve to be released on bail.