The Delhi High Court has firmly denied bail to a man implicated in the suspected dowry death of his wife, underscoring the severe nature of the crime and the imperative to safeguard crucial witnesses.

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Key Points The Delhi High Court refused bail to a man accused in a suspected dowry death case, considering the gravity of the offence.

The court rejected the argument of trial delay, noting the trauma of the deceased woman's parents and the accused's failure to show no adjournments were taken by the defence.

Justice Girish Kathpalia stated that the apprehension of the prosecution regarding the accused pressurising the deceased's parents, who are yet to be examined, is not baseless.

An FIR was registered based on the woman's mother's complaint, detailing dowry demands, harassment, and the victim reporting physical abuse a day or two prior to her death last year.

The High Court dismissed the defence's claim of vague allegations, affirming that the FIR and investigation statements were clear.

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man, facing prosecution in a case of suspected dowry death of his wife within four months of their marriage, considering the gravity of offence.

Court Rejects Bail Plea Arguments

The high court rejected the man's argument that there was a delay in trial and said merely because the woman's parents sought an adjournment before the trial court on the ground that they were not feeling well, the benefit cannot be extended to the accused.

"For, the court cannot be oblivious to the trauma of parents of a young girl, who died under unnatural circumstances within just five months of marriage and they are made to relive that trauma. Besides, the accused/ applicant has also not placed on record, ordersheets of the trial court to show that no adjournment was taken by the defence side," Justice Girish Kathpalia said in an order passed on Thursday.

The high court noted that the accused was arrested in the case in November 2025 after which a charge sheet was filed, charges were framed and the woman's father was partly examined.

"I do not find it a case of such delay in trial that would entitle the accused/applicant to bail. Moreover, the apprehension of prosecution is not baseless that since parents of the deceased are yet to be examined before the trial court, if released on bail, the accused would pressurise them," it said.

Considering the gravity of offence and the fact that parents of the deceased are yet to be examined before the trial court, Justice Kathpalia said, "I do not find it a fit case to grant bail."

Background Of The Dowry Death Case

An FIR was registered after the woman's mother filed a complaint saying her daughter got married four months ago and prior to the wedding, the accused's mother had demanded Rs 5 lakh cash to purchase a house.

But the victim's parents refused to give the money after which the accused and his mother started harassing the deceased.

The complainant further said that a day or two prior to her death, the victim told her that her husband beat her and tried to be strangulated her. The woman was found hanging in her house last year.

High Court Dismisses Defence Claims

Seeking bail, the man claimed the allegations in the FIR were vague as there was no proximity in the victim's death and the alleged last demand for dowry.

It was also submitted that the postmortem report does not record any injuries suffered by the woman and it only records strangulation.

However, the high court said it has examined the FIR and the remaining statements from the investigation file and it does not find it a case of "vague allegations".