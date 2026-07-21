Delhi HC allows Wangchuk's transfer to private hospital; Centre says...

The Delhi high court has allowed shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi high court has allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk's shifting from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28, protesting alleged examination irregularities.

The activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, filed a plea challenging a previous court order regarding his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated the government has no objection to the transfer, provided Wangchuk does not seek discharge against medical advice.

Doctors from AIIMS and Wangchuk's personal physician concurred that continuous medical monitoring is necessary for the activist.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a plea by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital.

Court Proceedings And Government Stance

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta Hospital.

The senior law officer, however, asserted that the activist should not seek discharge from Medanta Hospital against medical advice.

"Medanta is a reputed hospital. The government would have no objection if he is shifted to Medanta," Mehta said.

During the hearing, the court interacted with doctors from AIIMS, who are part of the team monitoring Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital, as well as the activist's own doctor, and observed that there was a consensus that he needed monitoring.

"We propose to shift him to Medanta (Hospital)," said the bench.

Activist's Wife Challenges Hospital Confinement

In her appeal, Angmo has contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

In a special Sunday hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna refused to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, stating that the government's removal of the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to a government hospital could not be called arbitrary.

Angmo had sought an urgent hearing on her petition on Sunday, a day after Delhi Police whisked Wangchuk away from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.