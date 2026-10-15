Delhi HC to hear plea seeking to stop fresh CJP protest

The Delhi high court is set to hear an urgent plea to halt a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Connaught Place Central Park on October 16, raising concerns about public disruption and the appropriateness of the protest location.

IMAGE: A woman walks past barricades set up by the Delhi Police on October 11, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points The Delhi high court will hear a plea on Thursday to stop a protest planned by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Connaught Place Central Park on October 16.

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri argued that the protest site is inappropriate and causes disruption, especially during the Dussehra weekend.

CJP founder Dipke called for 'patriots' to gather after two CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were sent to five-day judicial custody.

Das and Ranka were jailed for allegedly violating peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which is denotified as a protest area.

Central Delhi has seen numerous protests by various groups since June-July this year.

The Delhi high court agreed to hear on Thursday a plea to stop a fresh protest called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Connaught Place Central Park on October 16.

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma.

"In the heart of Connaught Place Central Park, a protest is called. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest). They have already started shutting down. This is the Dussehra weekend. This protest has to be stopped," Puri said.

High Court Considers Protest Legality

Observing that the Supreme Court is also slated to take up protest-related issues during the day, the bench asked the counsel to inform the other parties and return to the court at 2.30 pm.

Dipke has called on 'patriots' to gather at Central Park in Delhi's business hub Connaught Place on Friday with the national flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been 'jailed for unfurling the Tricolour'.

The call came on a day Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and were lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.

Background Of Delhi Protests

Central Delhi has witnessed massive protests being carried out by opposition parties, student groups and civil society members since June-July this year over various issues, including matters related to the functioning of the Election Commission.

Earlier, lawyer Rishabh Saxena and traders had approached the high court to regulate protests in the capital.