Delhi HC stays JNU order dismissing Cong MP Prof Akoijam

The Delhi high court has intervened, staying the termination of JNU Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Congress MP, amidst serious sexual harassment allegations and a subsequent police FIR, raising questions about due process and accountability.

IMAGE: Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi high court on Monday stayed JNU's decision to terminate Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's services.

Akoijam, a Congress MP, was dismissed by JNU on October 9 following multiple sexual harassment complaints from female students.

The university's internal complaints committee had recommended disciplinary action, leading to his dismissal.

Akoijam denies all allegations, terming his dismissal a 'witch hunt'.

Days after his dismissal, Delhi Police registered an FIR against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Delhi high court on Monday stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's decision to terminate the services of professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment.

Court Intervention In JNU Dismissal

Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging the dismissal order and listed the case for hearing in January.

Akoijam, the Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, was a professor at the JNU's School of Social Sciences.

Allegations And University Action

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.

Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

On October 9, JNU dismissed Akoijam over the sexual harassment complaints.

The termination order, signed by Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university's internal complaints committee had conducted an inquiry and recommended disciplinary action based on its findings.

"Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order stated.

The dismissal order cited the relevant service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

Professor's Denial And Police FIR

The Congress MP has denied all allegations and termed his dismissal a 'witch hunt'.

Days after his dismissal, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the university's chief security officer on October 11.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences. An investigation has been taken up, police said.