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Delhi HC orders removal of malicious social media posts on Raghav Chadha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 01, 2026 14:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of objectionable social media content targeting MP Raghav Chadha, addressing concerns over malicious, AI-generated, and deepfake material impacting his reputation and personality rights.

Raghav Chadha

IMAGE: The Delhi high court has directed the removal of specific objectionable social media content targeting MP Raghav Chadha. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Raghav Chadha had initiated a lawsuit against malicious, AI-generated, and deepfake content circulating on social media platforms.
  • Justice Subramonium Prasad's interim order stated that while some content was not prima facie defamatory, certain material must be taken down.
  • Chadha's lawsuit highlighted the unauthorised use of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to create manipulated content.
  • Several prominent public figures have previously sought and received interim relief from the High Court for the protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The Delhi high court on July 1, Wednesday directed the removal of certain objectionable social media content targeting MP Raghav Chadha.

Chadha, who has exited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had filed a lawsuit in the high court against the publication of alleged malicious and fabricated social media posts that, he said, were gravely prejudicial to his reputation and personality rights.

 

Court's Ruling On Deepfake Content

"I said no personality rights is involved. However, I have asked to take down (certain content)," Justice Subramonium Prasad said while pronouncing the interim order in the matter. "Rest all, the content is not defamatory prima facie," the judge added.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The court had reserved verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down the alleged offending content on May 21.

Chadha, in his plea, had sought immediate removal and takedown of false, AI-generated and deepfake content circulating widely across social media platforms.

His lawsuit contended that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology were being used in an unauthorised manner to create and disseminate manipulated content, which was a serious infringement of Chadha's legal and constitutional rights.

Several public figures, like actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, have previously approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights.

The high court had granted them interim relief.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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