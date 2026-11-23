The Delhi high court has mandated the Centre to issue a detailed fresh show-cause notice to UK-based journalist Amrit Wilson, specifying the alleged anti-India activities that led to the cancellation of her OCI card, citing a violation of natural justice.

IMAGE: Amrit Wilson. Photograph: Courtesy, facebook.com/amrit.wilson

Key Points The Delhi high court found the Centre's show-cause notice and OCI card cancellation order for UK-based journalist Amrit Wilson lacked specific details of alleged anti-India activities.

Justice Amit Mahajan directed authorities to issue a fresh show-cause notice within one week, detailing the grounds for cancellation, and allow Wilson another week to respond.

The court clarified that the existing cancellation order remains operational for four weeks or until a fresh order is passed, whichever is earlier.

The high court emphasised that principles of natural justice were violated as Wilson was not given an adequate opportunity to explain her position.

The Centre had cancelled Wilson's OCI card in 2023, alleging "detrimental propaganda against the Indian government".

The Delhi high court has said that the Centre's show-cause notice and order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of UK-based journalist of Indian origin Amrit Wilson did not specify her alleged anti-India activities, and directed the authorities to issue a fresh notice detailing the grounds for cancellation.

Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order on a petition filed by Wilson challenging the Centre's 2023 decision to cancel her OCI card.

In an order passed on November 19, the court directed the authorities to issue a fresh show-cause notice with specific details within one week and allowed Wilson another week to respond. The authorities would then pass an order within two weeks, it said.

The court, however, clarified that the existing cancellation order would remain in operation for four weeks or until a fresh order was passed, whichever was earlier.

Court Highlights Natural Justice Violation

It observed that in the absence of specific details, Wilson had not been given an opportunity to explain her position, and even the Centre's reply to her petition lacked specific reasons.

"A perusal of the SCN and the impugned order indicates that the same is bereft of any specific details of anti-India activities in which the petitioner was involved, thus providing no opportunity to the petitioner to provide an explanation in respect of the same. In the given facts, this Court is of the view that principles of natural justice have not been followed," the court said.

"The rights of the petitioner under Section 7B of the (Citizenship) Act cannot be taken without providing an appropriate opportunity to the petitioner to respond to the allegations against her," it held.

Section 7B of the Citizenship Act deals with the rights conferred on OCI cardholders.

Requirement For Specific Allegations

The court also said that if the authorities were unable to spell out specific reasons in the fresh notice, they should provide Wilson with the "gist of the material while redacting the sensitive part of the information" or allow her to inspect the relevant material.

The Centre had cancelled Wilson's OCI card in 2023, alleging that she had engaged in "detrimental propaganda against the Indian government".

Journalist's Challenge To Cancellation

In her petition, Wilson contended that the March 17, 2023 order cancelling her OCI card was ex facie illegal and arbitrary. She alleged that it had been passed by the Indian high commission in London mechanically, without application of mind and in violation of the principles of natural justice.

The high commission had issued a show-cause notice to Wilson in November 2022, accusing her of being "engaged in detrimental propaganda against the Indian government" and involved in "multiple anti-India activities" that posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India and the interests of the general public.

Wilson argued that the notice was arbitrary as it did not provide any material particulars or a summary of specific reasons to substantiate the allegations against her.

Wilson, who was born in India, surrendered her Indian passport and acquired British citizenship in 2009.