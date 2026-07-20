HC to hear Wangchuk's wife plea against his 'illegal confinement' at hospital

The Delhi high court is scheduled to hear an urgent appeal today by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging a lower court's decision that upheld his forced hospitalisation and treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 17, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi high court will hear an appeal by Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging a single judge's order regarding his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Angmo's counsel argued that the single judge "misinterpreted" a previous court order and that Wangchuk was forcibly taken from Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk's wife contends that the order illegally confines him without arrest and denies him and his wife decisive authority over his medical treatment, violating his right to informed consent.

A single judge had previously refused to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment, stating his removal to a government hospital was not arbitrary given his medical condition and the court's earlier directive for monitoring.

Wangchuk was forcibly moved to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike, which he began over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and student deaths linked to NEET.

The Delhi high court agreed to hear on Monday an appeal by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The counsel appearing for Angmo mentioned the appeal -- challenging the single judge's Sunday order -- for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

"Alright. Today," the HC bench said.

Arguments Against Forced Treatment

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that the single judge "misinterpreted" the bench's July 16 order asking the authorities to monitor Wangchuk and medically intervene if necessary.

Sibal said Wangchuk was forcibly picked up by police from Jantar Mantar and now seeks to be transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to a hospital of his choice.

"Autonomy can't be taken away," Sibal said, emphasising that one is entitled to medical treatment of one's choice.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the authorities and requested whether the matter could be taken up either at 3.30 pm or on Tuesday.

The bench said the appeal was likely to be taken up at 2.30 pm.

Wife's Contention and Previous Ruling

In her appeal, Angmo contended that the single judge's Sunday order illegally confines Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital without any arrest and effectively directs that neither the activist nor his wife has decisive authority in determining his medical treatment.

The appeal said the order does not address "informed consent" or one's right to accept or reject any medical treatment.

In a special Sunday hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna had refu

sed to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, stating that the government's removal of the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to a government hospital cannot be called arbitrary.

The single judge had opined that no interim order to immediately transfer the activist was required at this stage.

The observation came on a petition filed by Angmo seeking permission to shift him to a private facility.

Court's Stance on Medical Intervention

The order said Safdarjung doctors were closely monitoring the activist, and it could not be said that any force was being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

Taking note of the high court's July 16 order directing the authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and medically intervene if necessary, Justice Pushkarna observed that since Wangchuk did not check himself into any hospital facility, the government was "within its right" to take him to Safdarjung in view of his medical condition.

"It is to be noted that the ultimate decision with regard to the medical condition of Mr Wangchuk would be monitored by the medical team attending him, which shall take a decision as per the medical protocol," the single judge had added.

Angmo had sought an urgent hearing on her petition on Sunday.

The Delhi Police whisked Wangchuk away from the protest site at Jantar Mantar and forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike on Saturday.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the deaths of several students linked to the NEET paper cancellation earlier.