Delhi HC dismisses PIL against CJI Chandrachud's appointment with Rs 1 lakh cost

Source: PTI
November 11, 2022 12:41 IST
The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a "publicity interest litigation".

 

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud's appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition with a similar prayer. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
From Ayodhya to adultery: New CJI's landmark verdicts
How this judge is shaping India's future with 'minority views'
'Labelling dissent as anti-national hurts democracy'
OTT: Spies. Suspense. Crime. Thrills.
Modi flags off south India's 1st Vande Bharat Express
'India are the most under-performing white-ball team'
Biden, Modi have very practical relationship: US NSA
The War Against Coronavirus

