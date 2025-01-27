HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi HC allows sperm retrieval of man who ended life

January 27, 2025 20:13 IST

The Delhi high court has permitted retrieval and preservation of sperms of a man who died by suicide recently.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Justice Sachin Datta passed the direction on a plea filed by the kin of the man and sought the preservation of his semen through post-mortem sperm retrieval (PMSR) for potential future use in assisted reproductive therapy.

"At the request of learned counsel for the petitioner, the respondent number 2 hospital is directed to endeavour to arrange for the PMSR procedure to be performed through any other hospital which is equipped to do so, at the risk and cost of the petitioners. It is directed accordingly," said the court on January 24.

 

The retrieved sperm, said Justice Datta, should be preserved by the hospital where the procedure would be performed.

The court issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on the petition and clarified the direction was passed in view of the urgency of the matter as the retrieval would be efficacious only if it was performed expeditiously.

The retrieval would be subject to further orders in the matter, it added.

The petitioner said according to a high court decision on posthumous reproduction, 'semen sample' constituted property under Indian law and therefore was part of the estate of a person who died.

The man in the present case died by suicide on January 25.

The matter would be heard next on July 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
