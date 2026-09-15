Police Investigate Revenge Angle In Delhi Gym Trainer's Murder

Delhi police are actively investigating a complex revenge angle and alleged gang involvement in the recent murder of a gym trainer in Aya Nagar, as a foreign-based gangster purportedly claims responsibility.

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Key Points Gym trainer Vijay Kumar was shot dead in South Delhi's Aya Nagar, with police probing a revenge angle.

The murder is linked to an ongoing feud between two families, stemming from a money dispute and previous killings.

CCTV footage shows two shooters on a motorcycle, whose registration was fake and weapons foreign-made.

A foreign-based gangster, Himanshu Bhau, purportedly claimed responsibility for the killing via social media.

The investigation also involves alleged links to other gangsters and previous murders in the area.

A 2025 revenge murder involving the victim's brother, who is now in jail, is part of the police probe into the gunning down of a gym trainer in south Delhi's Aya Nagar a day ago, a source said on Tuesday, claiming two shooters were identified. The pair was caught on CCTV passing on a motorcycle in front of the gym where Vijay Kumar was before he was called outside and shot dead, the source said. The rider wore a black helmet, while the pillion rider had his face covered under a cap, according to the footage. The two were seen riding towards Faridabad after the killing. The motorcycle's registration number was found to be fake, and the weapons used in the killing appear to be foreign-made.

Deep-Rooted Family Feud And Gang Links

The police suspect Tuesday's murder to be the latest act of violence in a long trail of revenge killings between Vijay's family and another family in Aya Nagar. At the heart of the rivalry is a money row between Arun and Deepak, son of Ratan Lohia, both once friends, police sources said. The friendship turned sour, after which Arun assaulted Deepak. In April 2025, Arun was killed near Chhattarpur Metro Station. Vijay's younger brother Ajay, along with Deepak, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with that murder, sources said. The use of gangsters to carry out the killings is also being investigated.

Previous Murders And Gangster Involvement

Earlier this year, Ratan Lohia, a 55-year-old dairy businessman and a distant relative of Vijay, was also killed in Aya Nagar. The involvement of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya and western Uttar Pradesh-based gangster Randeep Bhati was suspected in the killing by providing shooters, sources said. A new set of shooters linked to the same group may have been involved in Vijay's murder, sources said. Vijay Kumar was shot dead near Hansa Chowk in the Fatehpur Beri area on Monday morning. Around 15 rounds were fired during the incident at around 10 am, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said Vijay sustained multiple gunshot injuries and succumbed, and attributed "personal enmity" as the likely motive behind the murder.

Foreign-Based Gangster Claims Responsibility

A social media post, purportedly issued by foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, claiming responsibility for the killing is also under police scanner. The post, which mentioned "Bhau gang" and "Since-2025", carried a warning in Hindi, sources said. The latest development comes amid heightened scrutiny of alleged gang activity in Delhi and the National Capital Region. According to sources, four men, allegedly members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, were arrested in connection with Lohia's murder. Vijay's family members earlier said the trainer had no enmity with anyone and claimed that he was killed because of his association with a member of one of the families involved in bad blood.