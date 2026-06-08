Delhi Government Orders Audit Of Key Industrial Zones

The Delhi government is launching a comprehensive audit of the Narela and Bawana industrial areas, spanning 2011-2026, to uncover financial irregularities and their impact within these crucial public-private partnership projects.

Key Points The Delhi government will undertake an audit of the Narela and Bawana industrial areas for the period 2011-12 to 2025-26.

The audit aims to identify financial irregularities and their impact within these public-private partnership (PPP) modelled industrial zones.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has floated tenders to engage auditors for revenue audits of the concessionaires.

Auditors will scrutinise financial statements, tax reports, GST records, and verify revenue collection and payments.

The audit will quantify the financial impact of any detected irregularities, including suppression of revenue, diversion of funds, or excess collection.

The Delhi government will undertake an audit of the Narela and Bawana industrial areas for the period 2011-12 to 2025-26, to identify if there were any irregularities and its financial impact, officials said on Monday. Both industrial areas were set up under a public private partnership (PPP) model by the government agency Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for redevelopment, operation, and maintenance of industrial infrastructure in the city.

Understanding The PPP Model And Concessionaires

Under the concession agreement, special purpose vehicles were incorporated and appointed as concessionaires by the DSIIDC. The concessionaires were entrusted with designing, financing, redeveloping, constructing, operating, and maintaining infrastructure facilities such as roads, drainage, water supply, wastewater systems, solid waste management, parking, horticulture and street lighting within the industrial areas in Narela and Bawana.

Scope Of The Comprehensive Audit

The DSIIDC has floated tenders to engage auditors for revenue audits of the concessionaires, officials said. The auditors will scrutinise the audited financial statements, statutory audit reports, tax audit reports, GST records, management representations and all related records maintained by the concessionaires. Verification of the bills raised by the concessionaires, revenue collection, amount transferred to them from escrow account, amount payable or excess payments and identification of any deviations or irregularities, its financial implications, if any, will also be part of audit exercise, said official documents. The audit will include reconciliation with bank statements, escrow accounts, ledgers, unit-wise records, agreements, approvals and audited financial statements to identify any suppression of revenue, diversion of funds, leakage, understatement, unauthorised recovery, excess collection among others, said the document. The auditor will also quantify the financial impact of any "irregularity or recoverable amount" detected during the audit, it added.