At the entrance to the house, large boards reading 'Welcome to Sheesh Mahal, built at a cost of Rs 58 crore' were put up for the guided tour.

IMAGE: An inside view of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, in New Delhi on Friday. The Delhi government opened the official residence to the public. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal', was opened to the media on Friday, showcasing alleged extravagant fittings.

Public Works Department officials detailed costs including a Rs 5.8 lakh powder room, a Rs 41 lakh baithak, and Rs 11 lakh chandeliers.

The bungalow, spread over 1,905 square metres, features eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a wellness room.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma stated the public has a right to know how taxpayers' money was spent, denying political motive.

The residence will be opened to the public next month with an online ticket-booking system, with tickets likely costing around Rs 20.

A powder room with fittings worth Rs 5.8 lakh, a baithak costing Rs 41 lakh, and a lobby adorned with items valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh were on display at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, which was thrown open to the media on Friday, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.

Inside The Controversial 'Sheesh Mahal'

Dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow in north Delhi was where Kejriwal lived as Delhi chief minister.

At the entrance to the house, large boards reading 'Welcome to Sheesh Mahal, built at a cost of Rs 58 crore' were put up for the guided tour.

Inside, a red carpet awaited visitors.

The bungalow will be opened to the public next month, with an online ticket-booking system.

Unveiling Lavish Expenses And Amenities

According to the PWD, which named and put a price tag on each item, chandeliers hanging above a 14-seat dining table cost around Rs 11 lakh.

Spread across 1,905 square metres, the house has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a wellness room complete with a sauna and jacuzzi.

The baithak, which has a sliding door, is listed at Rs 41.16 lakh, the powder room fittings at Rs 5.80 lakh, the lobby area at Rs 7.58 lakh, and a kitchen dumbwaiter (a shaft used to transport items) at Rs 7 lakh.

TVs, which are always on in the bungalow, play on a loop videos showing Kejriwal's first oath-taking ceremony as chief minister and his vow not to accept a government house or vehicle.

An online content creator dressed as Kejriwal, complete with his trademark cap and muffler, was invited to mimic him.

Political Accountability And Public Access

"We have only one objective: every government should provide a full account of where and how much of Delhi residents' money, that is, taxpayers' money, has been spent," PWD Minister Parvesh Verma told reporters.

"The public has the right to know how the former chief minister spent their money, meant for Delhi's development, on buying what kind of furniture. We have no political motive here. Alongside every amount listed here, we have also provided the corresponding bill number and invoice number," he said.

The minister claimed that the entire house was 'exactly as it was before'.

The public can later buy tickets and visit the residence, he added.

According to officials, the ticket price is likely to be around Rs 20. Senior citizens and college students will be allowed free entry.

Earlier, the government had also announced that it would rope in a private hospitality firm to manage the residence, which it plans to use for official conferences, lunches and meetings.

Electoral Implications And Kejriwal's Image

In the run-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP ran a campaign accusing the Aam Aadmi Party national convener of incurring inordinate expenses on the bungalow, a charge at odds with the humble common-man image Kejriwal had leveraged to vault to power.

With Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for next year, the BJP-led Delhi government has turbocharged the same attack by virtually opening the bungalow to the public.

Kejriwal lived in the bungalow with his family from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated it after stepping down as chief minister.