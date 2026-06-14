Minor girl among 3 held for Delhi arson that killed 3

Delhi Police have apprehended a 17-year-old girl and three others for their alleged involvement in a fatal arson attack at a residential building in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi, which resulted in three deaths and eight injuries, stemming from a monetary and personal dispute.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 17-year-old girl and three adults have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with an arson attack in Govindpuri.

The fire, which broke out on June 12, claimed the lives of three people and injured eight others in a multi-storey residential building.

CCTV footage and subsequent investigation revealed the blaze was a deliberate act of arson, initially targeting a scooter.

The minor girl allegedly confessed to being instigated by Sarita, who provided petrol and a matchbox, due to a monetary dispute.

The conspiracy was reportedly orchestrated by brothers Niranjan and Rajkumar to settle a personal dispute with a resident.

The Delhi Police has apprehended a 17-year-old girl and three others for their alleged involvement in a fire at a residential building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area that claimed lives of three and injured eight people, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 2.20 am on June 12 at the multi-storey building in Tughlakabad Extension, engulfing the structure from the ground floor to the fifth floor.

Eight people sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Three people of a family, Pankaj Pandey, his sister Sonia and maternal grandmother Sushila Devi, succumbed to their injuries.

Investigation Uncovers Arson Plot

Police initially registered a case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 106(1) (causing death negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and launched an investigation into the incident.

"During the probe, teams examined CCTV footage from the area and noticed a woman entering the premises shortly before the fire broke out. Based on the evidence collected, police concluded that the blaze was a deliberate act of arson," DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.

Conspiracy and Apprehensions

Subsequently, a 17-year-old girl from Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri was identified and apprehended.

During questioning, she allegedly disclosed that a 27-year-old woman, Sarita, allegedly instigated her to set ablaze a scooter parked in the building, according to police.

Sarita allegedly provided petrol and a matchbox for the act, motivated by a monetary dispute involving Deepak, a resident of the fifth floor of the building, he said.

Further investigation revealed that the conspiracy had been allegedly orchestrated by Niranjan (33) and his brother Rajkumar (27), both residents of Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri, to settle a personal dispute, according to police.

Legal Action and Ongoing Probe

Apart from the minor, Sarita, Niranjan and Rajkumar are being questioned and the three will be soon arrested, police said.

Following the findings, police have added sections related to criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, attempt to culpable homicide, mischief by fire and lurking house-trespass by night under the BNS.

The minor girl and the three accused have been apprehended.

Further investigation in the case is underway.