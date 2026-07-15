Delhi govt approves bill for time-bound public services

The Delhi government has approved a landmark bill, the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, making time-bound public service delivery a legal right for its citizens, aiming to boost transparency and efficiency.

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Key Points Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026.

The Bill establishes time-bound delivery of government services as a legal right for Delhi citizens.

It replaces the 2011 law with a modern, technology-driven framework for enhanced governance.

Key features include end-to-end digital service delivery and automatic escalation for delays.

The Delhi government has approved a law that will make time-bound service delivery into a public legal right, the CMO said on July 15, Wednesday. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

Enhancing Public Service Delivery

The reform is aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and efficiency in delivery of government services, officials said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, replacing the 2011 law with a modern, technology-driven legal framework for citizen-centric governance," the Delhi CMO said in a post on X.

The move will provide time-bound services to every citizen of Delhi as a legal right. The service will be delivered in an end-to-end digital form and the system will be equipped with automatic escalation in case of delay, it said.

Independent citizen grievance redressal mechanism, a Delhi Right to Service Commission, penalties to fix accountability, a transparent and tech-driven and citizen-centric governance, will be part of the Bill, it said. The Bill is likely to be brought in the upcoming Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly for approval, officials said.