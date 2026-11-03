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Delhi To Host Ramayana-Themed Drone Show For Diwali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 23:42 IST 2 Minutes Read

The Delhi government is set to host a spectacular drone show depicting Ramayana episodes at Central Park, Connaught Place, for Diwali this year, offering a modern twist to traditional festivities.

Key Points

  • The Delhi government is planning a drone show at Central Park in Connaught Place to celebrate Diwali this year.
  • The drone show is expected to depict episodes from the Ramayana and be a major attraction.
  • Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is anticipated to lead the Diwali festivities.
  • The celebrations are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 7.
  • The drone show will offer a technology-driven alternative to traditional Diwali festivities this year.

The Delhi government is planning to hold a drone show at Central Park in Connaught Place to celebrate Diwali this year, officials said on Tuesday.

Diwali Celebrations Get A Tech Twist

Last year, the Delhi government had organised Diwali celebrations at India Gate.

 

"There will be a drone show. It will most likely depict episodes from the Ramayana and is expected to be a major attraction. Details are yet to be finalised," an official said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to lead the festivities.

According to the plan, the celebrations will be held on November 6 and 7, the officials said.

They said the drone show will be a key highlight of this year's celebrations, offering a technology-driven alternative to the traditional festivities.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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