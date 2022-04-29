Delhi gets state-of-the-art storehouse for EVMs, VVPATs

A multi-functional facility, equipped with 36 specially designed vaults for storage of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs, was on Friday inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in Delhi, officials said.

IMAGE: CEC Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Dr Ranbir Singh at the inauguration of the integrated election complex at Bakhtawarpur, New Delhi, April 29, 2022. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Chandra in his address said that EVMs are the "pride of Indian elections".

EVMs are an "engineering marvel" and these are "non-tamperable and have provided accurate and timely results establishing their credibility since these were first put to use four decades back on a pilot basis," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Election Commission.

EVMs have been used in all elections since 2004 and so far over 350 crore voters have reposed their faith and cast their vote through EVMs in four general elections and 37 assembly polls, he said.

The CEC added that the VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) introduced since the 2019 general elections, has "further established the credibility of EVMs with no mismatch being found in the votes cast in EVM and counting of VVPAT slips".

He urged district election officers from Delhi to familiarise themselves with all the features and protocols of an EVM to ensure effective communication and outreach among the public.

While interacting with the DEOs, CEC Chandra also emphasised that they should make "further concerted efforts and targeted interventions to increase voter turnout".

Envisaged by the EC and built under the aegis of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the state-of-the-art Integrated Election Complex in Bakhtawarpur area is a "landmark project" with a sufficient storage capacity for EVMs and VVPATs to serve as a state-level warehouse covering all 11 districts of the city, officials said.

The three-storey complex, spread over an area of 12,865 sqm, has comprehensive facilities for conducting first level checking of EVMs and VVPATs as per the commission's guidelines. The FLC halls can also be used for large meetings and training sessions, according to details shared by the EC.

The IEC is a "towering testimony to our collective belief in democracy. The imposing facade, beautiful murals, all have come together to create an iconic structure", it said.

The complex is a "multi-functional state-of-the-art facility aimed at modernising the warehousing and management of EVMs and VVPATs" in Delhi, the officials said.

The project was started in September 2018 and completed in April 2022, with the estimated cost of the project being Rs 48.38 crore, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

It is designed for due compliance to security and other protocols, as mandated by the EC, they said.

The complex has a multipurpose hall on every floor for activities like FLC of EVMs and VVPATs, meetings and training sessions. The complex has two control rooms, 80 CCTVs and fully-equipped barracks for security staff, the officials said.

The IEC has a built-up area of 9,300 sqm with a machine storage capacity of 1,08,000 BUs or CUs (ballot units or control units) or 43,200 VVPATs, which is sufficient to cater to the needs of all 11 districts of Delhi, they said.

There are 36 specially designed storage vaults which are duly equipped with steel racks for proper storage of EVMs and VVPATs. Enough vaults have been assigned to different election districts of Delhi as per their needs, the officials said.

CCTV cameras have been provided at all storage vaults and special truck bays with mechanised shutters have been provided for efficient loading and unloading of EVMs and VVPATs, they said.

These bays are inside the inner perimeter to ensure complete security, the officials said.

Two cargo lifts and spacious passages have been provided for easy movement of EVMs and VVPATs.

"This is a modern facility equipped with the latest technological, architectural, ecological, aesthetic and accessibility features. It is an earthquake-resistant building with features like energy-efficient design, use of natural light, ventilation and rain water harvesting," the EC said.

A senior official at the Delhi CEO's Office said, the complex built in the North Delhi District is endowed with state-of the-art infrastructure with ramps, stairs and lift provisions on all the floors.

The complex has been built by the CEO, Delhi, with Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited as the executing agency for the project, he said.

The complex is a green building with minimum energy demand incorporating environmental features such as natural light and natural ventilation.

The building has adopted an eco-friendly approach by installing solar panels with a capacity of 200 KWh that are connected to the power grid. Surplus solar power will be sold, the official said.

All floors are equipped with automatic fire fighting and alarm systems and the plot has a dedicated water harvesting system along with a modern sewage treatment plant to process waste water, he said.

The complex has been rendered green through extensive horticulture and landscaping services, the official said.

The aesthetic and educative value of the IEC has been enhanced by generous display of election-theme artwork.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh, and senior officials of EC and all 11 district election officers/DMs were also present on the occasion, the officials said.

Pandey in his address said transparency, impartiality and perception are crucial in the election management and thus following standard operating procedures and checklist for systematic storage, maintenance and movement of EVMs are "vital to avoid any glitches and ensure uniformity".

It is a "grand initiative" that symbolises the modernisation of storage and management of EVMs and VVPATs in Delhi, the CEO said.

A coffee table book and a documentary film related to voter awareness campaigns organised during 2021-22 by the Delhi CEO were also released on the occasion.