Home  » News » Delhi Government Under Scrutiny Over Women's Safety After Horrific Park Incident

Delhi Government Under Scrutiny Over Women's Safety After Horrific Park Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 23, 2026 11:26 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj has sharply questioned the Delhi government's commitment to women's safety following a harrowing alleged gang-rape incident at Aastha Kunj Park, which prompted Lady Shri Ram College to move classes online.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government's women's safety measures following a park rape incident.
  • A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir.
  • Lady Shri Ram College for Women shifted classes online due to safety concerns after the incident.
  • Bharadwaj questioned the BJP government's effectiveness in ensuring safety for women and students in the capital.
  • Concerns were also raised about alleged harassment of opposition leaders questioning the government on such issues.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's handling of women's safety after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men at Aastha Kunj Park, following which Lady Shri Ram College for Women located nearby shifted its classes online.

Bharadwaj said the incident raised questions about the safety of women and students in the national capital, and asked what Delhi had achieved under the BJP government. "What did Delhi achieve from BJP's lady CM? A 17-year-old getting gang-raped by three men on her birthday while returning from Kalkaji Temple. Even a prestigious college like LSR is forced to hold online classes," he said in a post on X.

 

Concerns Over Public Safety And Governance

On Monday evening, three men -- Asif, Hemant and his brother Manish -- allegedly posed as police personnel and took turns to rape the 17-year-old girl inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, police said.

The alleged incident also prompted Lady Shri Ram College to cancel regular classes on Tuesday and shift classes online on Wednesday, with the college administration saying the safety of its students remained its top priority.

Bharadwaj also raised concerns over crimes against women and said, "Child rapes, gang rapes and molestations every day." He further alleged that opposition leaders were facing cases when they questioned the government and police, saying ministers were filing "frivolous defamation cases" and that police had registered POCSO and other FIRs against opposition leaders.

There was no immediate response available from BJP over the allegations.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi women safetyaastha kunj park rapesaurabh bharadwajlady shri ram collegedelhi crime against women

More From Rediff

The Untold Migration To Gujarat

The Untold Migration To Gujarat
Buy A Mature Rocket Or Design A New One?

Buy A Mature Rocket Or Design A New One?
Why This CM Is Probing Lionel Messi!

Why This CM Is Probing Lionel Messi!

Related Stories

Student Safety Concerns Prompt LSR College To Go Online

Student Safety Concerns Prompt LSR College To Go Online

Web Stories

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches
What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out