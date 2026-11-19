Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting five members involved in a sophisticated Rs 55 lakh cryptocurrency scam that targeted a Delhi resident through deceptive investment promises.

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Key Points Five members of an interstate cyber fraud syndicate were arrested on Thursday for allegedly defrauding a Delhi man of Rs 55 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam.

The accused used social media advertisements, illegally procured SIM cards, and international WhatsApp accounts to target victims across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

The complainant, Rahul, was lured into investing in USDT, initially receiving a small transfer to build trust before being defrauded of Rs 55 lakh, which was immediately withdrawn from his digital wallet.

Police identified Ritik Chawla, who posed as 'Krishna Agarwal', as a key operator, while Gaurav Rana is alleged to be the kingpin coordinating the syndicate's activities.

The investigation led to the recovery of 16 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, a vehicle used in the crime, and Rs 3 lakh in cash, with further inquiries ongoing.

Five members of an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, who allegedly cheated a Delhi man of Rs 55 lakh on the pretext of selling him cryptocurrency (USDT) and later withdrew the digital currency from his wallet, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused operated through a multi-layered network spread across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, using social media advertisements, illegally procured SIM cards and international WhatsApp accounts to target victims, they said.

How The Cyber Fraud Syndicate Operated

The complainant, Rahul, a resident of Mangolpuri, came in contact with a person identifying himself as Krishna Agarwal through an advertisement on social media, who promised lucrative returns on investments in USDT, police said.

The accused initially gained his confidence by transferring 10 USDT to his Trust Wallet application and showing him screenshots of another person's wallet to demonstrate the availability of cryptocurrency.

On October 3, the complainant allegedly handed over Rs 36 lakh in cash to three members of the gang in exchange for 36,000 USDT. The accused deliberately executed the transaction at a loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh to win his confidence, police said.

The following day, the complainant met the accused again in Amar Colony with Rs 55 lakh in cash to purchase 55,000 USDT. Although the cryptocurrency was initially transferred to his Trust Wallet, the accused allegedly withdrew the entire amount within minutes by misusing access to his wallet that they had obtained earlier.

The Rs 55 Lakh Cryptocurrency Scam Unfolds

Two members of the gang fled on a scooter with the cash, while another left the spot. The money was subsequently handed over to another accused, Ritik Chawla, in Burari, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Amar Colony police station on October 4.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence to identify the accused and trace the network.

Police identified Ritik Chawla (26), who allegedly operated under the pseudonym Krishna Agarwal and lured the complainant into the investment scheme.

Unravelling The Multi-Layered Syndicate Network

The investigation revealed that the syndicate functioned through four layers, beginning with targeting victims through social media advertisements, followed by contacting them through illegally procured SIM cards and international online messaging application accounts.

The gang members would then physically meet their targets to gain their confidence and obtain access to their cryptocurrency wallets before inducing them to make cash payments in exchange for USDT, which was subsequently withdrawn from their wallets, police said.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Omprakash, a resident of Faridabad; Aman (30), from Rohini; Ritik Chawla (26), from Ghaziabad; Gaurav Rana, from Meerut; and Saurabh alias Chhotu (23), from Muzaffarnagar.

Key Roles Of The Arrested Syndicate Members

According to police, Omprakash allegedly arranged and supplied SIM cards to the network, while Aman procured them through a Telegram group and circulated them further. Three mobile phones, including one allegedly used to operate a Bangladeshi online messaging application account, were recovered from Aman's possession.

Ritik allegedly handled the victim-facing operations by posing as Krishna Agarwal and promising high returns on cryptocurrency investments. Gaurav Rana allegedly acted as the kingpin of the syndicate and coordinated with other members, police said.

Saurabh, along with two other associates, allegedly met the complainant and collected the cash. He and another accused fled on a scooter with the Rs 55 lakh before handing it over to Ritik in Burari. The scooter used in the crime was also recovered, they said.

The police have recovered 16 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, including three allegedly used in the crime, three fresh SIM cards with envelopes, a blank SIM card envelope, a vehicle used in the commission of the offence and Rs 3 lakh in cash.

Police are also investigating the role of an accommodation in Amar Colony, where some of the accused allegedly stayed while planning their activities. The accommodation's owner, Vipul Raghuvanshi, a resident of Meerut, is also being examined in the case.