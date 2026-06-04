Delhi fire: Trip to see ailing relative turns fatal for 3

A devastating guest house fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar tragically claimed the lives of eight family members from Rajasthan and Gurugram, raising serious concerns about fire safety regulations and building compliance in the capital.

IMAGE: Last rites of the Malviya Nagar fire incident victims being performed at a cremation ground in Gurugram, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Rajasthan family lost three members, Jawari Lal Agrawal, Kamla Agrawal, and Ashok Pansari, in the tragic Malviya Nagar guest house fire in Delhi.

Five relatives from Gurugram, including Vivek Agrawal and his family, also perished in the inferno, bringing the total family loss to eight.

The family was staying at the Flourish Stay B&B to be near an ailing relative admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.

The guest house reportedly operated without a fire NOC, featuring a single entry-exit, sealed windows, and a sensor-operated main door, contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze.

The fire, which started around 8:30 am, led to 21 fatalities and prompted the rescue of 58 people.

What began as a routine visit to check on an ailing relative in Delhi ended in a tragedy for a Rajasthan family, which lost three members, along with five relatives from Gurugram, in the Malviya Nagar fire incident in the national capital.

According to the police, the deceased were Jawari Lal Agrawal (70), his wife Kamla Agrawal (68), residents of Gulab Bari in Ajmer, and their relative Ashok Pansari, a marble trader from Kishangarh.

These eight family members were among the 21 people who lost their lives in the inferno at Flourish Stay bed and breakfast (B&B) in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.

The family was staying in the guest house to be close to charted accountant Vivek Agrawal's father, Radhe Shyam Agrawal, who was admitted to the nearby Max Hospital in Saket.

But their stay in Delhi took a tragic turn. Police said Kamla died in the incident, while Jawari Lal's body was recovered during a subsequent search operation. Ashok also died in the fire, they added.

Tragic Loss For Rajasthan Family

Jawari Lal Agrawal was a retired manager from UCO Bank, officials said. Family members said the couple had recently celebrated Kamla's birthday on June 1, just two days before her death.

Jawari Lal and Kamala are survived by a son and a daughter.

Their son, Sachin Agrawal, is a software engineer working with Google in the United States.

He rushed to India soon after receiving news of the incident. Their daughter, Deepa Agrawal, informed relatives about the tragedy and reached Delhi soon after.

A close neighbour and former colleague, Rajendra Prasad, said he had known Jawari Lal for decades as they had worked together in the same bank branch for years.

"Whenever they travelled, they would leave their house keys with me and ask me to take care of the home. This time, they left without saying anything," he said.

Gurugram Family Also Affected

Meanwhile, Vivek and his family were cremated at Gurugram Sector-32.

Their last rites were performed by their distant relatives and neighbours. Vivek was cremated by his cousin, his wife Tarjani by her brother, his mother Premlata by her brother-in-law, and his daughters Jivisha and Variya by their cousins, a relative said.

Safety Concerns At The Guest House

The Delhi hotel was reportedly functioning without a fire NOC in a congested bylane.

The blaze started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said.

At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals.