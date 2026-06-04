Delhi fire: Police hunt for hotel manager after owner blames him

The Delhi police are intensifying their search for hotel manager Jai Mishra after arresting owner Lavkesh Bajaj following a tragic Malviya Nagar hotel fire that killed 21, as investigations uncover potential widespread licensing violations and operational irregularities.

IMAGE: Families of victims who lost their lives in the Malviya Nagar fire mourn outside Max Hospital, New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi police are actively searching for hotel manager Jai Mishra in connection with a fatal fire in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives.

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been arrested, claiming he handed over management and licenses to Mishra, and is being investigated for potential operational irregularities.

Authorities are scrutinising Bajaj's assertions regarding necessary permissions, as preliminary findings suggest the hotel operated 25 rooms despite having a licence for only six.

Bajaj allegedly fled the scene of the fire and was later tracked down, with the police now examining documents for three hotels he reportedly owns.

The Delhi police are searching for hotel manager Jai Mishra in connection with a devastating fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, as investigators continue to examine the establishment's operations and ownership records.

Investigation Into Hotel Ownership And Licensing

According to police sources, hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj stated during interrogation that he had handed over the hotel's entire management to Mishra and that all related licences were issued in the manager's name.

Sources said that Bajaj, who has been arrested in the case, allegedly claimed he was the sole owner of the hotel and had no business partners. He told investigators he acquired the building in 2022 and subsequently began operating it as a hotel-cum-guesthouse.

Investigators are verifying Bajaj's assertions that he obtained the necessary permissions to operate a bed-and-breakfast establishment, tourist accommodation, health-related services, and a restaurant on the premises.

Owner was passing by hotel when fire broke out

According to sources, Bajaj also told the police that he was passing by the hotel when the fire broke out on Wednesday morning but did not stop. He allegedly fled out of fear and did not return home, instead moving around various parts of the city before being tracked down by police.

Investigators are also looking into whether the hotel was operating in violation of licensing conditions. Preliminary findings suggest that the establishment had permission for only six rooms, yet it was allegedly operating around 25 rooms.

The police are also collecting documents related to three hotels allegedly owned by Bajaj as part of the wider probe into possible violations. Bajaj is likely to be produced before a court on Thursday.