Delhi fire: NDMC orders survey in all zones, seeks building plan approval

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday sought from the Narela Zone authorities a detailed report, including the type of area and tentative year of construction, of the building in Mundka where a massive fire broke out claiming at least 27 lives, officials said.

IMAGE: Family members of those who were killed in Mundka building blaze break down at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital mortuary, in Delhi, May 14, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The North Delhi civic body also ordered the zonal commissioners to conduct a detailed survey in their areas to find out if any prohibited activity is going on in non-conforming areas to prevent the recurrence of such a tragic incident.

"Notices be issued and relevant punitive action be taken. The exercise must be completed within 10 days and an action-taken report be submitted to the additional commissioner in charge of the factory licensing department," according to the order issued by the NDMC authorities.

People were still frantically searching for their loved ones as police said 19 people were still unaccounted for.

NDMC commissioner Sanjay Goel has asked the local civic authorities to treat the matter as a "top priority".

The details have to be submitted within 48 hours, the communication said, adding it is learnt that the fire broke out reportedly due to a short circuit.

NDMC has asked them to furnish details about the type of area -- whether it was in the category of residential, agricultural or Lal Dora -- where the building is located.

It has sought the tentative year of construction of the building and its height, whether the structure was old or new and if any construction was ongoing, says the communication.

It has asked if the building plan was sanctioned or not, and if not, the reason thereof. Also, the purpose for which the building was being used, whether it was permissible or not and whether an NOC from the fire department was obtained by the occupier or not.

Details of factory licence, trade licence, conversion charges, property tax or other municipal dues paid or not, too have been sought.

The NDMC has sought to know if any show-cause notice or other penal action have been taken in the past for any violation related to the building.

Also whether there was any kind of lapse on the part of any municipal official of the civic body and the recommended action for it, the communication said.

In another order, NDMC authorities said the factory licensing department shall give seven days to factory-owners in conforming or provisional confirming areas to either get a new online factory licence or renew it along with NOC from the fire department and uploaded those on the NDMC portal.

In case of failure in doing so, necessary actions would be taken in a time-bound manner, it said.

According to the order, the exercise must be completed within 15 days.

The fire had started from the first floor of the building that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company on Friday.

The Mundka building had a single entry and exit point, which could explain the reason for the high number of casualties, a senior fire department official said on Saturday.

The building also did not have a no-objection certificate from the fire department, the officer added.

According to the fire department, the death toll could rise to 30 as charred remains were found in the building during cooling operations on Saturday morning. The 12 injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital.