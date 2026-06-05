Delhi fire: Cops hunt for absconding hotel manager

Delhi Police are conducting an extensive manhunt for Jay Mishra, a key manager absconding after a devastating hotel fire in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, as the investigation intensifies into safety lapses and operational failures.

IMAGE: Police officers stand at the site of a fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, on June 4, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police are actively searching for Jay Mishra, an absconding manager linked to the fatal Malviya Nagar hotel fire.

The devastating fire at the south Delhi hotel claimed 21 lives and left many injured.

Investigators are deploying multiple teams and technical surveillance to locate Mishra and other hotel staff.

The probe focuses on hotel operations, safety compliance, building layout, and emergency exits.

Statements from survivors and eyewitnesses are being recorded to understand the incident.

Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to trace Jay Mishra, who is absconding in connection with the devastating fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, an official said on Friday.

Intensified Search For Key Suspects

Investigators have intensified efforts to find Mishra, who is believed to have played a key role in the operation and management of the hotel where the blaze broke out on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said that several teams have been deployed to various locations in Delhi and neighbouring states to track him down.

"Technical surveillance and other investigative methods are also being used to determine his whereabouts," the officer said.

As part of the ongoing probe, police are also searching for hotel employees and other workers who were present at or associated with the establishment.

Probe Focuses on Safety Lapses

Investigators aim to record their statements to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the fire and gather information about the hotel's operations, he said.

The probe is focusing on several aspects, including compliance with safety regulations, the building's layout, emergency exit arrangements, and the circumstances that led to guests becoming trapped inside the premises.

Police have already questioned several individuals linked to the hotel and examined documents related to the property.

Statements of survivors and eyewitnesses are also being recorded.

The massive blaze ripped through the hotel located in a congested lane of Malviya Nagar, killing 21 people and leaving many others injured.

Further investigation is underway, police said.