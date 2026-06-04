Delhi fire: Another Malviya Nagar property under lens

Following the tragic Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives, investigators have uncovered another property linked to the Flourish Stay B&B owner, revealing alarming fire safety violations, cramped conditions, and extensive wooden panelling that raise serious concerns about public safety.

IMAGE: Police and Fire Brigade personnel at the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Another property linked to the Flourish Stay B&B owner in Malviya Nagar reveals severe fire safety concerns.

The basement property features cramped rooms, narrow corridors, and extensive wooden panelling, posing significant fire risks.

Rooms lack natural ventilation, relying solely on air conditioning, which could be hazardous during smoke accumulation.

Police sources indicate the property exceeded its room limit, constructing over 15 rooms where only three were permitted.

Investigators are probing whether fire safety norm violations and unauthorised modifications contributed to the recent fatal fire.

A visit to another property in Malviya Nagar, said to be held by the owner of Flourish Stay B&B, reveals a labyrinthine basement with cramped rooms, narrow corridors and extensive wooden panelling.

The set-up raises serious questions about fire safety as 21 people, including many foreign nationals, were killed and several others injured in the blaze that ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning.

Unsafe Conditions Uncovered In Basement Property

The basement of this other property can be accessed through a staircase lined almost entirely with wooden-finish wall panels. It then opens into a long and narrow corridor flanked by a series of small rooms for guest accommodations.

The passage appears to be the sole access route to several of these rooms.

Inside, each room is tightly packed. Double beds occupy most of the available floor space, leaving little room for movement. Built-in wardrobes, side cabinets and appliances are squeezed into the compact layouts, making the spaces look even more confined.

Lack Of Ventilation And Fire Hazards

A striking feature visible across the basement is the apparent absence of windows or natural ventilation in several rooms.

The enclosed spaces rely on air-conditioners, ceiling fans and lighting.

Some rooms appear to have low ceilings and limited airflow, conditions that could become hazardous in the event of smoke accumulation during a fire.

One of the rooms has barely enough space to walk around as it is filled with a bed, a chair and a small refrigerator. Another room is almost entirely occupied by a bed and storage units. From the doorway, no visible external ventilation opening can be seen.

Wooden Panelling And Unauthorised Construction Raise Concerns

The basement also houses a common area and a kitchen. Photographs show a cooking station fitted into a recessed alcove with LPG gas connections and electrical appliances nearby. The kitchen is surrounded by laminated wooden-finish panels and cabinetry, materials that safety experts often scrutinise in fire incidents because they can contribute to the spread of flames and smoke.

The common area, too, features extensive wooden cladding on walls and ceilings. The narrow corridor connecting the rooms is similarly lined with wooden panelling from end to end.

Police sources said the property has limit of only three rooms, but the owner has constructed more than 15 rooms there.

The sources further said there are a total of five rooms in the basement with a kitchen and a store room.

Investigation Into Malviya Nagar Fire Continues

The details assume significance as investigators continue probing the fatal fire that ripped through the hotel in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

Authorities are examining whether violations of fire safety norms, unauthorised construction and interior modifications contributed to the scale of the tragedy.