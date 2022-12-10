Delhi excise policy case: CBI to grill Kavitha on Sunday

The Central Bureau of Investigation would question Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha in Hyderabad on Sunday in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam'.

IMAGE: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha greets the supporters outside her residence, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day ahead of the questioning, posters in support of Kavitha were put up near her house by her supporters and also party workers carrying her photo along with slogans.

One of the posters read 'Daughter of Fighter Will Never Fear. # We Are With Kavithakka'.

The CBI on Tuesday last informed Kavitha, that a CBI team would visit her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 for 'examination' and asked her to confirm her availability on the said date and time at her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

In her reply, she informed the investigation agency that she would be available at her residence on December 11 at 11 am in connection with the probe into the case.

Kavitha, who has been served with a notice by the CBI for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, recently said she will be able to meet the sleuths from December 11-15 (except on 13th) .

In a letter to the investigation agency, Kavitha said she had gone through the contents of the first information report (FIR) copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

The CBI on December 2 issued a notice to Kavitha for questioning in the case.

The probe agency had asked her to intimate the place as per her convenience for the 'examination'.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the 'scam', Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

'As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora,' the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.