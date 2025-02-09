HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 67 of 70 Congress candidates lose deposits in Delhi

67 of 70 Congress candidates lose deposits in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 17:41 IST

x

Congress candidates lost their security deposits on all but three seats in the Delhi assembly polls as nearly 80 per cent of all contenders, including those contesting independently, forfeited their deposits.

IMAGE: A deserted view of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office during the vote counting for the Delhi assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

All the candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, the Janata Dal-United and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas managed to save their security deposits after the election results were declared on Saturday.

Out of the 699 candidates in the fray, 555 (79.39 per cent) candidates forfeited their deposits in the February 5 polls.

 

It was a sorry state of affairs for the Congress that not only drew a blank in terms of seats for a third time in a row, but 67 of its candidates also lost their security deposits.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms till 2013, had fielded candidates in all 70 constituencies.

Only three Congress candidates -- Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, the only leader from the party to finish second, Rohit Choudhary from Nangloi Jat and Devendra Yadav from Badli -- managed to save their security deposits.

Shifa-ur-Rehman Khan of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, which contested two seats, also managed to save his security deposit in Okhla.

According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, any candidate from the general category contesting an election is required to deposit Rs 10,000 with the Election Commission as a security deposit.

For candidates from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, the amount required to be deposited is Rs 5,000.

According to electoral law, the deposit will have to be forfeited if the candidate is not elected and the number of valid votes polled by him or her does not exceed one-sixth of the total number of valid votes polled by all the candidates.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats while the AAP won 22 seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Atishi, 3 AAP ministers win amid BJP's sweep in Delhi
Atishi, 3 AAP ministers win amid BJP's sweep in Delhi
AAP, BJP split 6 riot-hit Northeast Delhi seats in close contest
AAP, BJP split 6 riot-hit Northeast Delhi seats in close contest
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP
Delhi poll: 2 natl parties get less vote share than NOTA
Delhi poll: 2 natl parties get less vote share than NOTA
Memes mock Kejriwal's 'another birth to win Delhi' claim as BJP beats AAP
Memes mock Kejriwal's 'another birth to win Delhi' claim as BJP beats AAP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his politics'0:52

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his...

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma arrive at Siddharth Chopra's after wedding bash0:23

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma arrive at Siddharth Chopra's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD