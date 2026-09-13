Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver Murdered, Family Protests For Justice

A tragic incident in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy saw an e-rickshaw driver stabbed to death, leading to public protests and a police investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

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Key Points An e-rickshaw driver, Abhishek (25), was fatally stabbed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy.

The victim's family and local residents staged a protest, blocking a road with his body and demanding immediate justice.

Police have registered a murder case, formed multiple teams, and are actively examining CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused.

Abhishek was the sole financial support for his family, and his father alleged a lack of timely help after the attack.

Authorities have assured the grieving family that proper action will be taken, with leads already obtained in the investigation.

An e-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by assailants in outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, following which his family members and locals blocked a road with his body on Sunday, demanding justice.

The incident took place late Saturday night when Abhishek (25) was attacked by unidentified bike-borne men, who fled the scene after stabbing him, a senior police officer said.

Family's Anguish And Allegations

Abhishek, who drove an e-rickshaw, was the sole support of his family, his father Shobharam Prajapati said.

Prajapati alleged that after the stabbing, no one came forward to help his son, who was lying on the ground, bleeding profusely and gasping for life.

"When I got the call, I asked the caller to take my son to a private hospital. I also assured them that I would pay the amount, but he was taken to a government hospital, and he died due to too much blood loss," Prajapati said.

He said Abhishek was married and did not have any children. "He was our support," the grieving father said.

Protests And Police Action

Following the incident, family members and locals gathered on Sunday and kept Abhishek's body on a road, blocking traffic and demanding justice for him.

Senior police officers, including the outer-north Delhi additional deputy commissioner of police, reached the spot and spoke to the protesting family members.

The officers assured the family that proper action would be taken in the case, following which the relatives agreed to take the body for cremation, according to police.

The additional DCP said multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved in the killing.

"A case has been registered. The victim died due to excessive blood loss after being stabbed. We have formed multiple teams and procured the CCTV footage of the incident. Police teams got important leads about the accused, and they will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning people to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the accused.