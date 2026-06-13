How A Parking Dispute Led To A Man's Death In Delhi

A truck driver has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly assaulting a man over a parking dispute, leading to the victim's death from severe abdominal injuries, highlighting the tragic consequences of road rage.

Key Points Truck driver Pawan Chaudhary was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man over a parking dispute in Delhi's Siraspur.

The victim, Bablu, 35, succumbed to severe abdominal injuries sustained during the altercation.

The incident occurred on June 6, with Bablu informing his cousin about the assault before his death on June 10.

Police investigation involved collecting CCTV footage and statements, leading to the accused's arrest from Ghaziabad.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, and further investigation is ongoing.

A 29-year-old truck driver has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man following a parking dispute in outernorth Delhi's Siraspur area, leading to the victim's death during treatment, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Pawan Chaudhary, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Loni in neighbouring Ghaziabad after a sustained search operation, they said.

Fatal Parking Dispute In Delhi

According to officials, the case came to light on June 7 when the police received information from Dr BSA Hospital regarding the admission of Bablu, 35, a resident of Siraspur, who had suffered serious abdominal injuries. As the victim was not in a condition to give a statement, the matter was kept pending.

On June 10, police were informed that Bablu had succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

During the investigation, the deceased's cousin, Viresh, told police that on the evening of June 6, Bablu had informed him that he was assaulted by the truck driver after an argument over parking in Siraspur.

Investigation And Arrest Details

Police said the accused allegedly punched and kicked Bablu repeatedly during the altercation, causing severe abdominal injuries. The victim was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Dr BSA Hospital, where his condition deteriorated and he underwent emergency surgery. He died during treatment on June 10.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the BNS was registered at Samaypur Badli police station following the victim's death.

Investigators collected CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed the accused assaulting the victim.

The accused, who works as a driver and studied up to Class 7, was arrested from Loni and taken into custody, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the incident, they added.