Delhi docs remove part of skull, later rebuild it to save accident victim

Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, successfully performed complex brain surgery and skull reconstruction on a 27-year-old road accident victim, highlighting the critical role of timely medical intervention in saving lives.

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Key Points A 27-year-old man suffered severe brain injuries in a road accident and underwent emergency surgery at a Delhi hospital.

Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, performed surgery to remove blood clots and temporarily removed a skull portion to manage brain swelling.

Following intensive care, a second procedure reconstructed the skull using the previously removed bone flap.

The patient showed steady improvement and was discharged in a stable condition.

The hospital emphasised the importance of timely medical intervention, citing Delhi Traffic Police data that 577 people were killed in road accidents between January and May 2025.

A 27-year-old man who suffered severe brain injuries in a road accident underwent emergency surgery at a Delhi hospital, where doctors removed blood clots, relieved pressure on his brain and later reconstructed his skull using a portion of bone removed during the initial procedure.

The patient was brought to Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, with multiple intracranial bleeds, extensive brain swelling and a skull fracture. He had also sustained injuries to his ribs and shoulder, the hospital said in a statement.

Life-Saving Neurosurgery

The neurosurgery team, led by Dr Anurag Saxena, performed surgery to remove blood clots from both sides of the brain and temporarily removed a portion of the skull to accommodate the swelling and prevent further damage.

Following intensive care and a prolonged recovery, the patient underwent a second procedure in which the removed bone flap was placed back to reconstruct the skull and restore its protective covering.

The patient showed steady improvement and was discharged in a stable condition, the hospital said.

Explaining the procedure, Saxena said severe brain swelling can cause pressure to build up inside the skull, threatening the brain's blood supply and vital functions.

The temporary removal of a portion of the skull gives the swollen brain room to expand, while the same bone can be used for reconstruction once the patient's condition improves, he said.

The hospital also highlighted the importance of timely medical intervention following road accidents.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data cited by the hospital, 577 people were killed in road accidents in the national capital between January and May 2025.