Delhi Defence Entrepreneur Receives Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand, Death Threat

Delhi-based defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra has reported a fresh Rs 5 crore extortion demand and death threat, allegedly from gangster Rohit Godara, prompting him to seek urgent police protection and an investigation.

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Key Points Delhi-based defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra reported a fresh extortion demand of Rs 5 crore and a death threat on November 11.

Luthra attributed the threat to gangster Rohit Godara and has sought immediate police protection.

The entrepreneur claims to have been facing repeated threats and extortion attempts since 2024.

Police have received the complaint filed on November 12 and are verifying its contents.

A Delhi-based defence entrepreneur has alleged that he received a fresh extortion demand of Rs 5 crore accompanied by a death threat, prompting him to seek police protection, police said.

Defence Entrepreneur Faces Repeated Threats

Sahil Luthra, founder and managing director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited, alleged in a complaint submitted to the Chanakyapuri police station on November 12 that the threat was received on November 11 at around 8 pm. He attributed it to gangster Rohit Godara.

He has sought immediate police protection and a detailed investigation into the latest threat. The complaint also refers to a case registered at the Chanakyapuri police station on October 17 last year.

Luthra alleged that he has been facing repeated threats and extortion attempts since 2024.

Police have received the latest complaint and are verifying its contents before taking further necessary action.