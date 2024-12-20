Delhi crime branch to probe Parl scuffle case against Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi police's Crime Branch will investigate the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle on the Parliament premises, which left two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs injured a day earlier.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with INDIA bloc MPs' protest over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on Dr BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha during the constitution debate, on Parliament premises in New Delhi, December 20, 2024.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered against Gandhi at Parliament Street Police following a BJP's complaint, accusing him of physical assault and incitement after MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured.

The FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We have transferred the case from local police to the Crime Branch," a senior officer said, adding that police are likely to record the statements of Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput and may also call Gandhi for questioning.

Meanwhile, the police sought legal advice on registering a separate FIR in response to a complaint filed by the Congress, accusing BJP MPs of misbehaving with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on the Parliament premises.

"We are taking legal opinion if the Congress leaders' complaint can be converted into the FIR," another police officer said, adding that a decision on this will be taken soon.

Talking about the investigation in the case against Gandhi, the officer said police would seek access to CCTV footage of the area where the incident occurred and also reach out to media houses to inquire about any video evidence they may have.

The police will also recreate the scene of crime if required during the investigation, the source said.

On Thursday, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street police station and filed the complaint.

The Congress strongly rejected the claim, alleging that BJP MPs pushed Kharge and "physically manhandled" Gandhi.

The Congress also lodged a complaint in connection with the matter on Thursday.

A delegation of Congress MPs, including Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari, filed the complaint visiting the station in person.

After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, sources said.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said.