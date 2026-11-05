Delhi Crime Branch grills CJP leaders

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are currently facing questioning by the Delhi Police Crime Branch concerning two FIRs linked to an alleged protest site violation at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday.

They are being questioned in connection with two FIRs regarding an alleged violation at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The FIRs were registered for allegedly entering a denotified protest site and unfurling the national flag.

Both leaders had previously sought more time before appearing for the probe.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with an investigation, police sources said.

CJP Leaders Face Police Questioning

The two leaders reached the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden around 11 am, where a team of officers is questioning them, the sources said.

They appeared before the Crime Branch in connection with two first information reports (FIRs) registered against them for allegedly entering the de-notified protest site at Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The two FIRs, registered at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations, were later transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

Both leaders were summoned to join the probe earlier as well, but they had earlier sought more time and did not appear.

The cases relate to the alleged violation of restrictions at Jantar Mantar, where CJP members had staged a protest and unfurled the national flag.

Further details are awaited.