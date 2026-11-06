Delhi Police Nabs Wanted PLA Cadre In Major Operation

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended RK Regan Singh alias Gandhi, a 35-year-old alleged cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), who was wanted in Manipur under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following an extensive operation in south Delhi.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested RK Regan Singh alias Gandhi, a 35-year-old alleged cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), in south Delhi's Yusuf Sarai on Friday.

Singh was wanted in two cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Thoubal police station in Manipur.

The arrest followed a sustained operation involving technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and local intelligence gathering after a tip-off on September 3.

He initially provided a false identity but was confirmed as the wanted accused by Manipur police.

The accused disclosed during interrogation that his uncle was a founding member of the PLA, and he later became associated with the organisation.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old alleged cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), who was wanted in two cases registered in Manipur under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said on Friday.

Police identified the accused as RK Regan Singh alias Gandhi, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourongurel Leikai in Manipur. Officials arrested him in south Delhi's Yusuf Sarai following a sustained operation involving technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and local intelligence gathering.

Operation To Nab Wanted PLA Cadre

"The Delhi Crime Branch handed him over to a team of Manipur police for further investigation and legal proceedings," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said in a statement.

According to police, an officer received a tip-off on September 3 about the presence of the banned PLA's wanted member in Delhi. The officer informed senior officers, after which police constituted a team to trace and arrest the accused.

"Regan Singh was wanted in two cases registered at Thoubal police station in Manipur under the UAPA. He was allegedly associated with the banned PLA/Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and had been evading law enforcement agencies," the officer said.

Investigation And Identification

Police said technical surveillance during the investigation indicated that the accused could be near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The team reached the location and made enquiries but did not find any patient by the name admitted to the hospital, the officer said.

Police later expanded their search to hotels in Yusuf Sarai and conducted extensive enquiries there, as well as in Safdarjung Enclave and Green Park. Police examined CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

Without an initial photograph of the wanted person, it was difficult to establish his identity. However, after sustained efforts, the team arrested a suspected person of northeastern origin from Yusuf Sarai.

"During initial questioning, the man disclosed a false identity and denied any association with a militant organisation. His photograph was subsequently shared with Manipur police, who confirmed that he was the wanted accused, Regan Singh alias Gandhi," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that his uncle was a founding member of the PLA and that he later became associated with the organisation. Police identified him as an active cadre of the banned outfit.