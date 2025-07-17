HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi court's unusual punishment: 'Stand with hands up'

July 17, 2025 13:28 IST

A Delhi court directed four accused persons to stand in the court with their hands raised in the air for the entire day after finding them guilty of contempt of court.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay

Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Goyal was hearing a 2018 complaint case, which was at the stage of pre-charge evidence.

In an order dated July 15, he said, "Despite waiting and calling the matter twice from 10 AM till 11:40 AM, the bail bonds were not furnished by the accused persons. For wasting the time of the court, which is in contempt of the order duly promulgated on the last date of hearing, the accused persons are hereby held guilty for contempt of court proceedings and are convicted for the offence under Section 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding) of the IPC."

 

"They are directed to stand in the court till the rising of this court with their hands straight in the air," the magistrate added.

The court posted the matter for further proceedings on August 11.

The accused persons, according to the order, are Kuldeep, Rakesh, Upasana and Anand, while two other accused have passed away.

