Rs 450-Crore Land Fraud: M3M Promoters To Face Trial

A Delhi court has upheld cheating and criminal conspiracy proceedings against M3M India Pvt Ltd and its promoters in a significant alleged Rs 450-crore land fraud case, directing an expeditious trial.

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Key Points A Delhi court upheld cheating and criminal conspiracy proceedings against M3M India Pvt Ltd and its promoters in an alleged Rs 450-crore land fraud case.

The case involves allegations by MGF Developments Ltd that M3M obtained rights over 31 acres of land in Gurugram without paying the full agreed consideration in a November 2016 land exchange deal.

The court set aside the cognisance of criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406) but directed the trial court to proceed expeditiously with charges under IPC Sections 420, 120-B, and 34.

The accused have been directed to appear before the chief judicial magistrate on October 27.

The prosecution alleges M3M companies mutated land and applied for licences to develop residential projects despite unpaid cheques, which were returned unpaid on March 28, 2018.

A Delhi court has upheld the cheating and criminal conspiracy proceedings against M3M India Pvt Ltd, its promoters Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, and others in an alleged Rs 450-crore land fraud case.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna passed the order while hearing revision petitions filed by M3M India Pvt Ltd, its promoters, challenging the trial court's order taking cognisance of the offences.

Court Upholds Cheating Charges

The case relates to allegations by MGF Developments Ltd that M3M and its group companies obtained rights over around 31 acres of land in Chauma village in Gurugram without paying the full consideration agreed upon in a land exchange deal.

The court upheld the proceedings for cheating and criminal conspiracy under IPC Sections 420, 120-B and 34 and directed the trial court to proceed expeditiously. The accused have been directed to appear before the chief judicial magistrate on October 27.

In an October 17 order, the court said, "The impugned order to the extent that it has taken cognizance of cheating under Sections 420/120/34 IPC should not be interfered with at this stage as both the parties are at liberty to raise their submissions before the court of magistrate at time of hearing on the issue of charge," it added.

However, the court set aside the cognisance of the offence of criminal breach of trust under IPC Section 406, holding that its ingredients were not made out.

"I am of the opinion that impugned order dated January 31, 2026 to the extent of taking cognizance under Section 406 IPC is not sustainable in law as the elements of the offence of breach of trust are not made out," the court said.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

According to prosecution, the deal, finalised in November 2016, involved the exchange of the Chauma land for a parcel in Mohammadpur Gujar village in Sohna, Gurugram, along with a payment of Rs 114 crore.

While around Rs 16.30 crore was paid upfront, post-dated cheques worth Rs 98 crore were issued for the remaining amount. The cheques were replaced twice but were returned unpaid on March 28, 2018, following stop-payment instructions, according to the chargesheet.

The prosecution alleged that the accused companies subsequently got portions of the land mutated in their names and applied for licences to develop residential projects despite the outstanding payment.

Accused's Defence And Court's Stance

Challenging the trial court's January 31 order taking cognisance of the offences, the accused argued that MGF had no locus standi to lodge the complaint and that the dispute was purely civil and contractual in nature.

They also contended that the land exchange deeds were executed by separate land-owning companies and that the outstanding amount had subsequently been deposited in court.

Opposing the pleas, MGF's counsel argued that the accused had allegedly made false assurances regarding payment and got the land transferred despite lacking sufficient funds to honour the cheques.

The court observed that the accused had raised issues concerning the complainant's standing and the civil nature of the dispute, but held that these arguments required consideration by the magistrate at the appropriate stage.

It said the evidence could not be examined in detail at the stage of taking cognisance and that the accused were at liberty to raise their submissions during the hearing on framing of charges.

The case arises from an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in 2022 on MGF's complaint.

Several civil proceedings relating to the land and the transaction are also pending between the parties.