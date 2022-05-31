News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi court summons Congress's Karnataka chief in money-laundering case

Delhi court summons Congress's Karnataka chief in money-laundering case

Source: PTI
May 31, 2022 15:58 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

IMAGE: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI Pic Service

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

 

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate through its special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress's Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019, and was granted bail by the Delhi high court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the income tax department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

