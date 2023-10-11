News
Delhi court summons BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

Delhi court summons BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

Source: PTI
October 11, 2023 15:04 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape and criminal intimidation.

IMAGE: BJP national president J P Nadda being welcomed by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain upon his arrival at Jayaprakash Narayan airport, Patna, July 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court took cognisance of the alleged offence and directed the former Union minister to appear before it on October 20.

”This court after going through the cancellation report, protest petition filed by the complainant, the reply to the protest petition filed by the IO and other material on record is of the view that the complainant has given consistent statements to the police, to the court in her application and before the learned magistrate in her statement u/s 164 CrPC,” the judge said.

 

The police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the FIR.

The judge dismissed the police report, saying, ”The issues raised by the IO (investigating officer) while filing the cancellation report are matters which can be decided during trial.”

”Moreover this court is of the view that the version of the complainant and her trustworthiness can be tested only during trial when she is cross examined by the accused and so this court on the basis of material placed on record along with the cancellation report, especially the statement of the complainant wherein she has supported her allegation of rape and threats by accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, this court takes cognisance of the offences,” the judge said.

The judge took cognisance of alleged offences which are punishable under various provisions of the IPC including sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

”Accordingly, accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain be summoned through SHO PS Concerned for next date of hearing,” the judge said.

Source: PTI
 
